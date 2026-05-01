D K Sunil retires as HAL chairman following tenure marked by key developments

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has announced that Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil has stepped down from his role upon superannuation on 30 April 2026.





Sunil had assumed the top role in September 2024 and leaves after a tenure that combined leadership responsibilities with ongoing technology and programme development across the organisation.





From trainee to chairman





Sunil’s association with HAL spans nearly four decades. He joined the company in 1987 as a management trainee and went on to serve in multiple roles across design, production, quality, and customer support.





Before becoming chairman and managing director, he served as Director for Engineering and Research and Development from September 2022.





His progression reflects a long internal career built within the organisation’s engineering and programme ecosystem.





Technology and programme focus during tenure





During his tenure, HAL continued work on a number of technology initiatives and defence programmes.





Key developments associated with this period include:





Development of systems such as high power radar power supply, voice activated control system, and combined interrogator transponder

Collaboration with institutions including IIT Kanpur for datalinks and IIIT Hyderabad for voice recognition technologies

Progress on projects such as active ESA radar, automatic flight control system for the Light Combat Helicopter, and mission computers for helicopter and fighter platforms





These areas have been positioned as emerging growth segments within HAL’s broader portfolio.





Tenure also saw operational challenges





Sunil’s time at the helm coincided with incidents involving HAL platforms.

A Tejas aircraft crash during a low-level aerobatic display at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, resulting in the death of the pilot

A separate incident in Jaisalmer involving a Tejas light combat aircraft, where the pilot ejected safely





These events formed part of the operational backdrop during his leadership period.





Educational and professional background





Sunil holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Osmania University. He completed an M Tech in Aircraft Production Engineering from IIT Madras and earned a PhD in Electronics Science from the University of Hyderabad in 2019, according to company disclosures cited by ET Online.





Market snapshot





HAL shares closed at Rs 4336.70 on Thursday, down 0.35 per cent

The leadership change was disclosed through a regulatory filing





Transition phase for HAL





Sunil’s retirement marks a leadership transition at HAL at a time when the company continues to work on defence programmes and technology development.





The company has not announced a successor in the filing cited.





As HAL moves forward, leadership continuity and execution of ongoing programmes are expected to remain key areas of focus.