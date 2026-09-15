Da Milano appoints industry veteran Piyush Singh as Group CEO

Da Milano Group has appointed Piyush Singh as its new Group CEO, signalling a leadership transition as the luxury lifestyle retailer looks to accelerate growth and deepen its presence across markets.





The appointment places Singh at the centre of the company's next phase of expansion, with responsibility for shaping strategy, improving operational performance and strengthening the group's brand portfolio across retail and emerging channels.





Leadership change comes at a growth phase





According to the company, Singh brings more than 18 years of experience spanning consumer businesses, retail, business transformation, strategy and leadership. His career has focused on driving business performance, developing consumer-centric strategies and leading transformation initiatives in competitive markets.





The appointment comes as Da Milano seeks to build on its established position in the luxury lifestyle segment while exploring new opportunities across multiple distribution channels.





Key highlights of the appointment:





Piyush Singh joins as Group CEO of Da Milano Group.

joins as of Da Milano Group. He brings over 18 years of experience across consumer and retail businesses.

across consumer and retail businesses. His mandate includes growth strategy, operational excellence and business expansion.

The company plans to strengthen its presence across retail, D2C and emerging channels.





Focus on brands, operations and customer engagement





In a statement announcing his appointment, Singh said he was joining the organisation at an important stage in its development.





He noted that Da Milano has already established a strong presence in the luxury lifestyle market and said his priorities would include strengthening the group's brands, deepening customer engagement, enhancing operational excellence and creating sustainable value as the business expands across markets and channels.





The leadership appointment reflects a broader emphasis on balancing brand development with operational execution as consumer-facing businesses navigate evolving retail dynamics.





A strong leadership team can help retailers align brand strategy, customer engagement and operational performance while pursuing long-term growth objectives.





Driving the next chapter





As Group CEO, Singh will oversee the execution of Da Milano's growth agenda across the wider organisation. The company said his responsibilities will include:





Strengthening the group's brand portfolio.

Driving operational excellence across the value chain.

Accelerating performance across retail and new business channels.

Creating sustainable long-term value for the broader ecosystem.





The role also places a significant focus on identifying growth opportunities beyond traditional retail formats as consumer purchasing behaviour increasingly shifts across digital and omnichannel environments.