Domino's names Joe Jordan CEO as Russell Weiner prepares to step down

Domino's Pizza has named Joe Jordan, its current chief operating officer and president of Domino's US, as its next chief executive officer, marking the beginning of a major leadership transition at the global restaurant chain.





The company announced on June 22 that Jordan will succeed Russell Weiner as CEO on October 1, 2026, following a multi-year succession planning process led by the board. Weiner will remain with the company and transition to the role of executive chairman in 2027.





Internal successor chosen after years of planning





Domino's said Jordan will assume the chief executive role on October 1 and join the company's board of directors at the same time.





The appointment continues the company's long-standing practice of promoting leaders from within its ranks. Jordan has spent nearly 15 years in senior leadership positions across marketing, technology, US and international operations, and franchisee support.





According to the company, Jordan played a central role in several major growth initiatives, including:





• Leading Domino's international operations during a period in which more than 3,000 stores were opened worldwide.

• Overseeing the relaunch of the company's loyalty platform.

• Supporting the development of Domino's e-commerce capabilities.

• Driving the rollout of global digital marketplace partnerships.





Executive Chairman David Brandon said the board unanimously concluded Jordan was the right choice to lead the next phase of the company's growth.





Russell Weiner moves into chairman role





Weiner will continue serving as chief executive through September 30, 2026, before becoming executive chairman designate.





He will formally assume the role of executive chairman following Domino's annual shareholder meeting in 2027.





The transition extends Weiner's long association with the company, which began in 2008.





Domino's credited him with helping shape some of the brand's most significant growth initiatives. Before becoming CEO, Weiner led the company's widely recognised "Pizza Turnaround" campaign launched in 2010.





As chief executive, he oversaw the implementation of Domino's Hungry for MORE strategy.





According to the company, during Weiner's tenure as CEO:





• Domino's added more than 3,200 net new stores globally.

• Global retail sales increased by nearly $3 billion.

• Operating income rose by close to 30%.





The company said Weiner will support leadership continuity by advising Jordan and the board during the transition period.





End of an era for David Brandon





The announcement also signals the conclusion of one of the longest leadership tenures in Domino's history.





David Brandon, who has served as chairman since 1999 and executive chairman since 2022, will retire from the board following the company's 2027 annual shareholder meeting.





Brandon previously served as chief executive between 1999 and 2010 and played a key role in transforming Domino's from a traditional pizza chain into a global restaurant and technology business.





The company said his leadership spanned several major milestones, including:





• Domino's 2004 initial public offering.

• Significant international expansion.

• The introduction of online ordering.

• The launch of Domino's Tracker.

• The rollout of mobile ordering capabilities.





Weiner described Brandon as one of the architects of Domino's transformation into a technology-driven food delivery business.





Scale of the business today





The leadership transition comes as Domino's operates from a position of considerable scale across global markets.





According to company figures:





• Domino's operates more than 22,300 stores across over 90 markets.

• Global retail sales exceeded $20.4 billion in the four quarters ended March 22, 2026.

• Independent franchisees account for 99% of Domino's stores.

• More than 85% of US retail sales in 2025 were generated through digital channels.





The company remains one of the largest restaurant brands globally by store count and digital ordering volume.