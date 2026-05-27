Drew Houston steps down as Dropbox CEO after 18 years, names Ashraf Alkarmi successor

Drew Houston, the founder and long-time chief executive of Dropbox, is stepping down from the CEO role after leading the company for nearly two decades, marking one of the biggest leadership transitions in Silicon Valley’s cloud software sector.





According to reporting by CNBC, Houston will move into the role of executive chairman after an initial transition period in which he will share responsibilities with Ashraf Alkarmi, Dropbox’s current product chief, who has been appointed as his successor.





The leadership change comes as Dropbox navigates slower revenue growth, rising competition in enterprise software, and growing disruption from artificial intelligence technologies reshaping the broader software industry.





Houston informed employees of the transition on Tuesday.





A founder who built one of Silicon Valley’s early cloud giants





Houston founded Dropbox at the age of 24 after becoming frustrated with repeatedly losing USB drives while studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.





The company later became one of Silicon Valley’s most recognised cloud storage platforms and one of the earliest success stories to emerge from startup accelerator Y Combinator.





Under Houston’s leadership, Dropbox expanded into a global software business competing with major technology companies including Google, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.





Key milestones during Houston’s tenure include:





Dropbox crossing $1 billion in annual revenue in 2017

Revenue surpassing $2 billion in 2021

The company going public in 2018

Dropbox reaching more than 18 million paying users

Expansion into collaboration and AI-powered productivity tools





According to CNBC, Dropbox currently has a market capitalisation of slightly above $6 billion, significantly lower than its peak valuation following its public listing in 2018.





Leadership transition comes during AI disruption





The management reshuffle arrives at a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the global software industry.





Dropbox has faced increasing pressure from investors and analysts over how AI tools from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic could reshape the future of subscription software products.





Despite broader concerns across the software sector, Houston downplayed fears that AI would make Dropbox irrelevant.





Speaking to CNBC, he said he had “never met a Dropbox customer” who planned to cancel the platform because of increased ChatGPT usage.





Houston also pointed to Dropbox’s AI-powered product Dash, which allows users to search and interact with documents, messages, video and audio content across multiple applications.





Analysts at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., cited by CNBC, said Dropbox was “making progress” through its AI initiatives and noted that the company’s valuation and AI opportunity could continue attracting investor interest.





Ashraf Alkarmi to lead next growth phase





Ashraf Alkarmi, who joined Dropbox from Vimeo in late 2024, will eventually assume the CEO role independently after the transition period.





Houston said Alkarmi had helped make Dropbox “more responsive to customers” while pushing the company towards faster innovation.





The company also announced that Mike Torres, currently vice president of product for Google Chrome, will join Dropbox as chief product officer in July.





The leadership changes indicate Dropbox is preparing for a more AI-centric phase as software companies globally rethink product strategy, workforce structures and long-term business models.





Dropbox continues to face intense competition





Although Dropbox remains widely used among media professionals, designers, architects and enterprise users, the company has struggled to differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded market.





Competition has intensified over the years from:





Google Drive

Apple iCloud

Microsoft OneDrive

Amazon cloud services

Enterprise rival Box





Revenue growth has also slowed. According to CNBC, Dropbox revenue remained largely flat over the past two years and declined slightly during 2025.





Even so, Dropbox shares have performed better than several enterprise software peers over the past year as investors reassess the impact of AI across the sector.





Houston signals future AI ambitions





While stepping away from day-to-day leadership at Dropbox, Houston indicated he plans to remain active in artificial intelligence entrepreneurship.





Speaking to CNBC, Houston said there had “never been a more exciting period to be building things”, adding that AI is reshaping nearly every aspect of technology and business.





Houston, who also serves on Meta’s board, said he trusted the company’s next phase under Alkarmi’s leadership and believed Dropbox was “in the right place” for transition.





The leadership handover closes an 18-year chapter for one of Silicon Valley’s best-known cloud software founders while opening a new phase for Dropbox as the company adapts to the AI era.