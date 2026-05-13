DVC names Saurabh Sharma as Executive Director HR effective May 11

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has appointed Saurabh Sharma as Executive Director (Human Resources), effective May 11, 2026, as the state-owned power utility strengthens its leadership team amid ongoing transformation across India’s energy sector.





The corporation described the appointment as an important step in reinforcing its people-centric growth strategy and enhancing institutional capabilities across the enterprise.





The move comes at a time when energy and infrastructure organisations are placing increasing emphasis on workforce transformation, leadership development, and operational agility as the sector adapts to changing technological, regulatory, and sustainability demands.





Appointment comes during wider energy sector transformation





DVC said Sharma’s appointment aligns with the organisation’s broader focus on building a resilient and future-ready workforce capable of supporting long-term operational and strategic priorities.





The power sector is currently undergoing rapid transition driven by:





Energy diversification

Sustainability targets

Digitalisation initiatives

Infrastructure modernisation

Changing workforce requirements





As organisations across the sector expand investments in technology, grid management, and operational efficiency, leadership in workforce planning and organisational development is becoming increasingly significant.





DVC indicated that Sharma’s experience is expected to support institutional strengthening as the corporation advances its long-term growth and operational agenda.





More than three decades of HR experience





According to the organisation, Sharma brings more than 30 years of experience in the Indian power sector with expertise spanning strategic human resource management and organisational development.





Over the course of his career, he has worked extensively across:





Industrial relations

Talent management

Leadership development

Employee engagement

Workforce strategy

Organisational capability building





DVC described Sharma as a seasoned HR professional with deep understanding of the workforce challenges and operational realities associated with large-scale industrial and energy organisations.





His appointment reflects the growing importance of HR leadership in sectors where workforce continuity, technical capability, and organisational adaptability are becoming central to long-term performance.





DVC emphasises people-centric growth strategy





In announcing the appointment, DVC said it expects Sharma’s leadership to play an important role in strengthening HR systems, employee welfare programmes, and organisational excellence initiatives.





The corporation stated that his experience and strategic perspective are expected to contribute to:





Stronger HR practices

Improved employee welfare initiatives

Organisational resilience

Leadership capability development

Long-term workforce sustainability





The company also linked the appointment to its broader commitment towards innovation, transparency, and inclusive growth across the organisation.





Workforce leadership gains importance across infrastructure sectors





The appointment comes as infrastructure and energy companies increasingly recognise workforce management as a strategic business priority rather than only an administrative function.





Large industrial organisations are navigating:





Skill transition challenges

Leadership succession planning

Employee engagement pressures

Technology-led operational shifts

Evolving workforce expectations





Against that backdrop, HR leadership is becoming more closely tied to organisational transformation, productivity, and long-term operational stability.





For DVC, Sharma’s appointment signals continued focus on strengthening institutional capability while preparing the organisation for evolving workforce and industry demands.





As India’s energy landscape continues to expand and modernise, workforce strategy is expected to remain a critical area of focus across public sector and infrastructure enterprises.