Emmaline Rao takes over as Vice President HR at Dream11

Dream11 has elevated Emmaline Rao to Vice President - HR, effective August 2026, marking the latest step in her progression through a series of leadership roles within the fantasy sports and gaming company.





Rao's appointment follows more than five years at Dream11, during which she held multiple HR business partnering and leadership positions across the organisation. With over 15 years of experience in human resources, she has worked across people strategy, talent management, employee relations, organisational development and HR transformation.





The move strengthens continuity within Dream11's people leadership team as the company continues to rely on internal talent for key HR roles.





A progression through Dream11's HR ranks





Rao joined Dream11 in September 2020 as Manager - HRBP, a role she held until July 2022. She subsequently moved up the organisation through a series of promotions:





Manager - HRBP : September 2020 to July 2022

: September 2020 to July 2022 Senior Manager - HRBP : July 2022 to June 2024

: July 2022 to June 2024 Director - HR : July 2024 to March 2026

: July 2024 to March 2026 Vice President - HR: August 2026 onwards





Her tenure reflects a steady expansion of responsibilities across the company's people function and HR leadership framework.





Experience across people strategy and business partnering





Over the course of her HR career, Rao has worked across several core people management disciplines, including:





Talent management

Employee relations

Organisational development

HR transformation

Employee engagement

Leadership collaboration

HR business partnering





Her experience has been centred on aligning workforce priorities with business requirements while supporting organisational growth and capability development.





A significant portion of her recent career has focused on HR business partnering and leadership responsibilities within fast-growing business environments.





Brief stint leading Dream Money HR





Before taking charge as Vice President - HR, Rao served as Head - HR at Dream Money between April 2026 and July 2026.





In the role, she worked closely with founders and business leaders, supporting people strategy and workforce planning aligned with business objectives and growth priorities.





Her move back into a broader group-level leadership position at Dream11 followed the four-month assignment.





Career foundations before Dream11





Prior to joining Dream11, Rao held HR business partnering roles, including:





Associate - HRBP : May 2013 to March 2015

: May 2013 to March 2015 Assistant Manager - HRBP: April 2015 to March 2017





Earlier in her career, she worked at Syntel as HR Executive - Corporate Initiatives from March 2010 to October 2012.





She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Sophia College, where she studied between 2003 and 2008.