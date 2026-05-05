Epigamia appoints Ritesh Gauba as CEO, elevates Ankur Goel to Co-Founder & COO

Epigamia has appointed Ritesh Gauba as Chief Executive Officer and elevated Ankur Goel to the role of Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, strengthening its leadership team after a year of strong growth and profitability.





The company said the changes are aimed at sustaining momentum and scaling operations as it expands its presence in India’s fast-moving consumer goods segment.





Leadership transition follows a year of operational continuity





Goel had been leading the business as acting head since December 2024, alongside co-founder Uday Thakker and growth head Ajinkya Poundrik, following the death of co-founder Rohan Mirchandani.





During this period, the company reported its strongest performance to date.





Key highlights from FY26:





Over 50% growth during the financial year

during the financial year Improved profitability alongside expansion

Continued product innovation across categories





Goel’s elevation to Co-Founder and COO reflects the company’s recognition of his role in driving operational performance and stabilising leadership during a transitional period.





New CEO brings FMCG and distribution experience





Ritesh Gauba joins Epigamia with experience in scaling consumer brands and managing omnichannel distribution.





Professional background:





Former General Manager, India at Pladis, which operates brands such as McVitie’s and Godiva

Prior leadership roles at Mars and Britannia Industries





Commenting on his appointment, Gauba said the company’s strong fundamentals and investor backing provide a platform for sustained growth.





Investor backing and strategic direction





Epigamia is backed by Verlinvest, which has supported its expansion in India’s health-focused food segment.





Arjun Anand, Managing Director and Head of Asia at Verlinvest, said the company’s FY26 performance was driven by disciplined execution and focus on core categories. He added that the leadership changes are expected to help maintain growth momentum and strengthen the brand’s position in the market.





Swaraj Mirchandani, a board director representing the founding family, said the appointments reflect confidence in the leadership team and a commitment to long-term growth.





Expanding distribution and product portfolio





Epigamia has built a significant presence across retail and digital channels as it scales operations.





Current business footprint:





Distribution across 25,000+ retail touchpoints

Presence in over 30 towns

Availability across modern trade, general trade and platforms such as Blinkit, Instamart, Amazon and Zepto





The company operates in categories including Greek yoghurt, smoothies, protein snacks and other dairy-based products.





Positioning in a growing category





Epigamia operates within India’s emerging health-focused food segment, where demand for protein-based and functional products has been rising. The company has positioned itself as a category pioneer by adapting traditional dairy formats into modern offerings.





Its portfolio includes Greek yoghurt, protein milkshakes, smoothies, lactose-free curd and plant-based products such as almond milk.





The leadership restructuring signals a dual approach, combining operational continuity with external expertise. With Gauba’s experience in scaling consumer brands and Goel’s familiarity with the business, the company is positioning itself for its next phase of growth.





As competition intensifies in the new-age food segment, execution across distribution, product innovation and brand positioning will remain central to sustaining momentum.