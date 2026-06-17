Ericsson names Per Narvinger CEO as Börje Ekholm steps down

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has appointed Per Narvinger as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, marking the end of Börje Ekholm's nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of one of the world's largest communications technology companies.





The company announced on Tuesday that Narvinger, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, will assume the CEO role on October 1, 2026. Ekholm will step down on September 30 and remain as an executive adviser to the new chief executive until June 15, 2027.





The transition concludes a leadership chapter that began in 2017 when Ekholm took over amid significant operational and strategic challenges facing the company.





An insider takes the top job





Unlike many high-profile leadership transitions in the technology sector, Ericsson's succession plan comes from within.





Narvinger joined Ericsson in 1997 and has spent almost three decades across different parts of the business. His experience spans research, standardisation, product development, sales and product management, giving him exposure to both the technical and commercial sides of the telecoms industry.





He has also held international assignments in Australia and Spain and has worked closely with major customers across global markets.





Most recently, Narvinger has led Ericsson's Business Area Networks since March 2025. Before that, he headed Business Area Cloud Software and Services from 2022.





Announcing the appointment, Jan Carlson, Chair of Ericsson's Board of Directors, said Narvinger brings a combination of deep technical expertise and commercial leadership experience at a critical moment for the company.





Leadership transition by the numbers





Key details of the succession include:





Incoming CEO: Per Narvinger

Per Narvinger Current role: Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks

Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks Joined Ericsson: 1997

1997 CEO start date: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Outgoing CEO: Börje Ekholm

Börje Ekholm Ekholm's tenure as CEO: More than nine years

More than nine years Executive adviser period: Until June 15, 2027

Until June 15, 2027 Board departure: Ekholm will leave Ericsson's Board on October 1, 2026





The company described the move as part of a planned and orderly succession process under its ongoing leadership and governance framework.





AI and connectivity shape the next chapter





Narvinger's appointment comes at a time when telecommunications companies are positioning themselves for the next phase of AI-driven infrastructure demand.





In comments accompanying the announcement, Narvinger described the current period as pivotal for the industry, pointing to the growing need for advanced connectivity as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in businesses and industrial operations.





His remarks reflect a broader industry shift as telecoms providers seek to position network infrastructure as a foundational layer for AI adoption, automation and emerging digital services.





Ericsson has increasingly highlighted the role of next-generation networks in supporting AI workloads, industrial applications and connected technologies.





End of an era for Ericsson





For Ekholm, the transition marks the conclusion of a leadership period that fundamentally reshaped Ericsson's position in the global telecoms market.





When he became CEO in 2017, the company was navigating operational challenges and intense competition across the telecommunications equipment sector.





According to Ericsson's Board, the company strengthened its position as a leading provider of communications networks during his tenure.





Carlson credited Ekholm with helping modernise the business, strengthen its market standing and position it for long-term growth.





Reflecting on his departure, Ekholm said Ericsson had evolved into a global communications and technology leader during his time as CEO. He also highlighted the company's efforts to transform how mobile networks are used and commercialised, while positioning itself for what he described as the industry's next phase, the era of physical AI.





A company entering a new phase





The leadership change arrives as telecoms companies face a new set of opportunities and challenges.





Network providers are increasingly expected to support AI-powered services, industrial automation and growing data demands while maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.





By selecting a leader who has spent nearly three decades inside the organisation, Ericsson is signalling continuity as it navigates that transition.





The immediate focus now shifts to how Narvinger will steer the company through the next wave of technological change, particularly as AI, cloud services and advanced connectivity become increasingly interconnected across global industries.