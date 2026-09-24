Everest Kanto Cylinder removes HR Head on performance grounds

Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited has removed its HR Head following a performance review during the executive's probation period, according to a regulatory disclosure filed with stock exchanges.





The company informed the BSE and NSE that the services of Amitkumar C Choksi, HR Head, were discontinued with effect from September 22, 2026. The decision was disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which governs material corporate disclosures by listed companies.





The cessation marks a senior management change at the manufacturer and was formally communicated through an exchange filing submitted by the company's compliance function.





Change disclosed through regulatory filing





According to the filing, Mr Choksi was relieved from his duties at the close of business hours on September 22, 2026.





The company stated that the decision followed an assessment of his performance during the probation period. The disclosure categorised the development as a discontinuation of services within senior management.





Key details from the filing include:





Designation: HR Head

HR Head Date of cessation: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Reason for change: Discontinuation of services based on performance assessment during probation





The filing was signed by Vishal Totla, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Everest Kanto Cylinder.





Compliance requirements drive disclosure





The company said the information had been disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, which require listed entities to report changes involving key managerial personnel and senior management positions.





A regulatory filing serves as the official record of such changes and provides shareholders and market participants with information relating to senior leadership movements.





The disclosure did not indicate the appointment of an interim or permanent successor to the HR Head position.





No additional restructuring details disclosed





While the filing confirmed the discontinuation of services, it did not reference any broader organisational restructuring, workforce changes or additional management transitions.





The announcement focused solely on the cessation of the HR Head's employment and the reasons cited by the company for the decision.