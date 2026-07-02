Ex-Biocon CEO Siddharth Mittal takes charge as Syngene MD and CEO

Syngene International has appointed Siddharth Mittal, former Managing Director and CEO of Biocon Limited, as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026, marking a leadership transition for the contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO).





Mittal succeeds Peter Bains, whose tenure as Managing Director and CEO concluded on 30 June 2026. The company said the appointment comes as Syngene looks to strengthen its commercial capabilities and operational execution while advancing its position in the global CRDMO market.





Leadership change marks a new chapter





With nearly three decades of leadership experience, Mittal brings deep expertise across the biopharmaceutical industry.





Before joining Syngene, he spent 13 years at Biocon Limited, where he progressed from Chief Financial Officer to Managing Director and CEO. During his tenure, he oversaw several strategic initiatives, including securing regulatory approvals and commercialising the company's GLP-1 portfolio across key international markets.





The leadership transition took effect on 1 July 2026.





Key highlights of the appointment include:





Siddharth Mittal appointed Managing Director and CEO

appointed Appointment effective 1 July 2026

Succeeds Peter Bains , whose tenure ended on 30 June 2026

, whose tenure ended on Brings nearly 30 years of business leadership experience





Chairperson sees an inflection point





Commenting on the appointment, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Syngene International, said the company has reached an important stage in its growth journey.





She said Mittal's commercial leadership, execution focus and ability to lead organisations through periods of change position him well to help Syngene unlock its next phase of growth.





Mazumdar-Shaw also highlighted his track record of delivering sustainable business outcomes during leadership transitions.





Commercial execution tops the new CEO's agenda





Mittal said his immediate priorities include sharpening Syngene's commercial edge while strengthening execution across the organisation.





He said the company will continue building on its scientific capabilities while placing greater emphasis on customer fulfilment and cost competitiveness.





According to Mittal, the focus areas include:





Strengthening commercial execution

Enhancing delivery excellence

Improving cost competitiveness

Building on Syngene's scientific capabilities

Restoring growth momentum

Reinforcing the company's position as a global CRDMO partner





Building on Syngene's global position





Syngene has established itself as one of India's leading contract research, development and manufacturing organisations, serving customers across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.





The appointment of a CEO with experience spanning finance, commercial strategy and business leadership reflects the company's emphasis on combining scientific capability with operational execution as competition intensifies across the global life sciences services market.





Mittal now takes charge at a time when demand for integrated research and manufacturing partnerships continues to evolve, placing greater importance on customer delivery, operational excellence and long-term growth.