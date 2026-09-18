Ex-Indian Army officer Priyadarshi Bhattacharya rises to top global HR role at Swiss Re

Swiss Re has promoted Priyadarshi Bhattacharya to Managing Director, Global Head HR for Group Technology, Strategy & Transformation, and APAC Countries, marking another milestone in a career spanning the military, banking, technology and insurance sectors.





Bhattacharya will continue leading the global people strategy for Swiss Re’s Group Digital & Technology and Group Strategy & Transformation functions while also taking responsibility for the company’s people agenda across Asia-Pacific markets.





Expanded mandate reflects growing influence





The promotion comes less than five years after Bhattacharya joined Swiss Re as Head of HR for India in July 2020, based in Bengaluru.





Since then, he has moved into increasingly senior global roles. He was elevated to Global Head HR for Group Technology and Transformation, where he led talent, leadership and organisational change initiatives for the company's technology function from Zurich.





The appointment combines global functional HR leadership with regional people strategy responsibilities across diverse APAC markets.





In his expanded role, Bhattacharya will continue operating from Zurich, Switzerland.





Career journey from military service to global HR leadership





Before entering the corporate world, Bhattacharya served as a commissioned officer in the Indian Army for more than six years.





His corporate HR career began in September 2005 when he joined Aviva as a Human Resources Business Partner. He later held senior HR positions across several multinational organisations, building expertise in talent management, organisational development and workforce transformation.





Key career milestones include:





Aviva : Human Resources Business Partner (2005)

: Human Resources Business Partner (2005) Thomson Reuters : Senior HR Business Partner (2008)

: Senior HR Business Partner (2008) HSBC : Head HR Business Partners and Recruitment, Global Service Centres (2009)

: Head HR Business Partners and Recruitment, Global Service Centres (2009) HSBC : Senior HR Programme Manager, London (2011)

: Senior HR Programme Manager, London (2011) ANZ : Head of HR Divisional Consulting and HRBP Institutional Banking

: Head of HR Divisional Consulting and HRBP Institutional Banking DBS Tech India : Head of HR (2016)

: Head of HR (2016) DBS Bank : Country Head, Organisation Development, Talent Management and Learning & Development (2019)

: Country Head, Organisation Development, Talent Management and Learning & Development (2019) Swiss Re: Head of HR India (2020)





Building leadership across global organisations





Throughout his career, Bhattacharya has worked across India, the UK and Switzerland, supporting large-scale workforce and leadership initiatives in financial services, technology and insurance.





His move into a broader global leadership role comes as multinational organisations continue to place greater emphasis on talent strategy, digital transformation and leadership development across geographically distributed teams.





Focus shifts to APAC and transformation agenda





With the new appointment, Bhattacharya's responsibilities now extend beyond technology and transformation functions to include leadership of the Group People Function across APAC countries.





The role positions him at the intersection of business strategy, workforce transformation and regional talent development, areas that remain central to global insurers navigating technological and organisational change.





As Swiss Re continues to evolve its global operations, Bhattacharya's expanded mandate underscores the growing importance of HR leadership in shaping workforce strategy across both corporate functions and regional markets.