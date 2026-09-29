Fendi appoints Camilla Maggiori as Chief People Officer

Fendi has appointed Camilla Maggiori as Chief People Officer, a role she has been serving in since December 2025, bringing more than two decades of international experience across talent, culture and organisational transformation.





The appointment strengthens the luxury fashion house's leadership team as it continues to focus on talent development, employee engagement and people strategy across its global operations.





A career built across global consumer and luxury brands





Maggiori joins Fendi's senior leadership ranks with extensive experience spanning luxury, beauty, hospitality, consumer goods and manufacturing sectors.





Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions covering:





People strategy

Talent management

Organisational development

HR transformation

Employee engagement

Leadership development

Talent acquisition





Her professional background reflects a strong focus on building talent capabilities and supporting organisational growth across international markets.





Experience across multiple global organisations





Before joining Fendi, Maggiori spent nearly three years as Group Chief People Officer at FERRAGAMO.





In that role, she oversaw human resources while also leading HSE, Energy and Engineering teams globally. Her responsibilities included advising the CEO, Board, Ferragamo family and executive leadership team on people, culture and talent-related priorities.





Earlier in her career, she held senior talent leadership positions at several multinational organisations, including:





Global SVP Talent, HRBP Digital & Growth Initiatives at Coty

Global Head of Talent & Culture at Campari Group

Global Vice President Talent Management, Internal Communication & HRIS at Radisson Hotel Group





At Radisson Hotel Group, she led initiatives spanning talent management, succession planning, employee experience, diversity, equity and inclusion, internal communications and HR systems.





Maggiori also held senior talent leadership responsibilities at Amcor, focusing on workforce planning, leadership development and talent acquisition across the EMEA region.





Prior to that, she spent more than six years with Procter & Gamble, managing talent acquisition, talent management and HR-related responsibilities across multiple European markets.





Supporting Fendi's people agenda





As Chief People Officer, Maggiori brings a broad international perspective shaped by leadership roles across diverse industries and geographies.





Her experience in organisational development, culture building and talent strategy aligns with Fendi's continued focus on developing high-performing teams and strengthening employee capabilities.





People remain central to Fendi's growth





Part of the LVMH Group, Fendi is recognised globally for its heritage in luxury craftsmanship, creativity and innovation.





The company positions people as a core element of its long-term success, alongside its focus on craftsmanship, customer experience and organisational excellence.





With Maggiori now leading the people function, Fendi adds an experienced HR executive to support its global workforce strategy and future talent priorities.