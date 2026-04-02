Former HR leader Debolina Dutta joins ISB

Debolina Dutta has joined the Indian School of Business (ISB) as a Clinical Professor in Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, marking a move that strengthens the institute’s industry-academia bridge.





Dutta announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post, highlighting her intent to integrate practical HR experience with academic learning at one of India’s leading business schools.













BLENDING INDUSTRY WITH ACADEMIA





Dutta brings over 30 years of industry experience and six years in academia, positioning her as a practitioner-scholar at a time when management education is increasingly focusing on real-world application.





In her statement, she said she looks forward to “blending theory with real-world” insights, signalling a teaching approach rooted in both corporate exposure and research.





Her appointment aligns with a broader trend across top business schools to onboard senior industry leaders as faculty, particularly in domains such as HR, leadership, and organisational transformation.





STRONG BACKGROUND IN HR AND LEADERSHIP





Before joining ISB, Dutta held senior HR leadership roles across multinational organisations and academic institutions. Her expertise spans HR analytics, leadership development, talent management, and organisational transformation, according to her professional profile.





She has also worked extensively on emerging areas such as AI in HRM, predictive analytics, and future-of-work frameworks, combining research with applied industry perspectives.





In addition to her corporate experience, Dutta has served as faculty at leading institutions, contributing to executive education and postgraduate programmes in management.





FOCUS ON FUTURE-READY HR EDUCATION





Her move to ISB comes at a time when HR as a discipline is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by artificial intelligence, data-led decision-making, and evolving workforce expectations.





As People Matters has previously reported, business schools are increasingly recalibrating curricula to reflect these shifts, bringing in faculty with hands-on experience in digital transformation and people strategy.





Dutta’s academic and industry background is expected to contribute to this shift, particularly in preparing students for data-driven, technology-enabled HR roles.





As ISB continues to expand its academic offerings and global positioning, such leadership additions are likely to play a critical role in shaping the next generation of business and HR leaders.