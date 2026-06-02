Former Shree Cement CHRO Vinod Chaturvedi joins Dalmia Cement

Dalmia Cement has appointed Vinod Chaturvedi as Advisor - Corporate Affairs, strengthening its leadership bench with an executive whose career spans more than three decades across some of India's largest industrial and business groups.





Based in Delhi, Chaturvedi will support the company's corporate affairs agenda, with responsibilities centred on strategic governance, stakeholder engagement and institutional coordination across the business.





The appointment marks a shift from frontline HR leadership into a broader advisory mandate for Chaturvedi, who most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Shree Cement Ltd.





A career built across multiple industries





Chaturvedi brings extensive experience from sectors including cement, mining, manufacturing, telecom, infrastructure and real estate.





Prior to joining Dalmia Cement, he served as:





• Chief Human Resources Officer, Shree Cement Ltd.

• Chief Human Resources Officer, Century Textiles and Industries Limited (now Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited)

• CHRO, Mineral Resources & Mining, Head of Noble Ferro Alloys Business, and Group Head - Employee Relations at Essel Mining and Industries Limited





His career also includes leadership positions at UltraTech Cement, Reliance Communications, and various businesses within the Aditya Birla Group.





Across these roles, he has worked on human resources strategy, employee relations, organisational development, industrial relations, business transformation and operational leadership.





Deep roots in manufacturing and industrial operations





Much of Chaturvedi's professional journey has been closely linked to large-scale industrial and manufacturing environments.





According to his professional profile, he has held responsibilities across strategic, tactical and operational HR functions at both corporate and plant levels. His experience includes work related to:





• Organisational redesign

• Change management

• Cultural integration

• Industrial relations

• Public relations

• Large-scale project development

• Employee capability building





He has also been involved in greenfield industrial projects, including activities spanning land acquisition, project execution and commissioning.





His tenure at UltraTech Cement included responsibility for HR across manufacturing, projects, ready-mix concrete operations and Birla White Cement businesses.





Expanding Dalmia Cement's leadership capability





The appointment comes as Indian manufacturing and infrastructure companies continue to navigate increasingly complex operating environments shaped by regulatory changes, workforce transformation, sustainability priorities and stakeholder expectations.





Chaturvedi's combination of HR leadership, industrial relations expertise and operational experience positions him to contribute to these broader corporate priorities.





His move also reflects a growing trend among large industrial organisations to tap experienced business leaders for advisory and governance-focused roles that extend beyond traditional functional boundaries.





A seasoned executive enters a new chapter





Over a career spanning more than 35 years, Chaturvedi has worked across multiple sectors and leadership disciplines, building expertise in both people management and business operations.





At Dalmia Cement, that experience will now be applied to corporate affairs and strategic advisory responsibilities.





As the company continues to expand its presence in India's cement sector, the appointment adds another experienced industry executive to its leadership ecosystem at a time when governance, stakeholder engagement and institutional alignment are becoming increasingly important priorities for large manufacturing businesses.