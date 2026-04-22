Gates Foundation to cut up to 500 jobs as part of restructuring

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plans to cut up to 500 jobs over the coming years as part of a long-term restructuring tied to its budget planning.





The reduction represents roughly 20% of its workforce, and will be implemented gradually through to 2030, the organisation said.





Workforce reduction linked to budget planning





The planned cuts were disclosed earlier this year during discussions around the foundation’s 2026 budget, Fox News Digital reported. The move will reduce the organisation’s headcount target of 2,375 positions by up to 500 roles.





“This cap will reduce the foundation’s current headcount target of 2,375 positions by up to 500 positions by 2030, with targets and timelines to be calibrated on an annual basis,” the foundation said in a January press release, as cited by Fox News Digital.





A spokesperson told Fox News Digital that employees had been informed about the changes as part of the broader budget planning process.





Long-term restructuring under way





The job cuts form part of a wider effort to reshape the organisation over the next several years. While the foundation has not detailed specific areas that will be affected, the phased approach suggests a calibrated restructuring rather than immediate large-scale layoffs.





The organisation, co-founded by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, is one of the largest philanthropic institutions globally, with a broad focus spanning global health, development and education.





Leadership oversight and future direction





The restructuring is being overseen by chief executive Mark Suzman, with the board involved in approving key organisational decisions, according to Fox News Digital.





The multi-year timeline indicates that the foundation is aligning its workforce structure with evolving priorities and financial planning, rather than undertaking a short-term cost-cutting exercise.





Measured approach to organisational change





The gradual reduction in headcount signals a measured approach to restructuring, allowing the foundation to adjust staffing levels over time while continuing its programme commitments.





As the organisation progresses with its long-term plans, the pace and distribution of job cuts will be determined annually, reflecting shifts in priorities and operational needs.