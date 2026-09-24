Givenchy appoints Nicky Grays as Head of HR amid executive leadership expansion

Givenchy has appointed Nicky Grays as its new Head of HR, adding another senior executive to the French luxury fashion house’s leadership team as it pursues its international growth plans.





Grays will assume the role on 30 September 2026 and will join the company’s executive committee. She will report directly to Amandine Ohayon, who has served as CEO of Givenchy since January 2026.





The appointment was announced alongside the hiring of Alistair McCallum as Chief Marketing Officer, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen the company’s executive leadership across key business functions.





New HR leadership joins executive committee





In a statement cited by FashionNetwork.com, Ohayon said the appointments would bring significant luxury and fashion sector expertise to the organisation.





“The arrival of Alistair McCallum and Nicky Grays on our executive committee brings recognised expertise in the luxury and fashion sectors to support our international plans and staff worldwide,” Ohayon said.





Grays joins Givenchy after spending three years as Head of HR for LVMH Fashion Group in the Americas, bringing extensive experience in talent and people leadership within the luxury sector.





Her appointment comes at a time when fashion and luxury brands are increasingly focusing on leadership capability, talent development and workforce management as they navigate evolving consumer and business priorities.





Career built across luxury and fashion businesses





FashionNetwork.com reported that Grays has held a number of senior HR positions across fashion, luxury and e-commerce businesses.





Key career highlights include:





Head of HR, LVMH Fashion Group Americas

Senior leadership roles at Farfetch

Leadership positions at Stadium Goods

Executive HR experience at Moda Operandi





The publication described Grays as an experienced HR executive with a strong track record in the fashion and luxury industries.





Part of a broader leadership refresh





The latest appointments form part of an ongoing executive reshaping at Givenchy under Ohayon's leadership.





Alongside Grays, the company appointed Alistair McCallum as Chief Marketing Officer. McCallum joins the luxury house following senior communications and brand leadership roles at Burberry, as well as earlier stints at Fendi and Alexander McQueen.





The leadership changes follow another senior appointment earlier this year. In May 2026, Marco De Vincenzo was named Head of Leather Goods Design under Creative Director Sarah Burton.