Godrej Group chairman Nadir Godrej to step down in August; Pirojsha to take over

Nadir Godrej will step down as chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group in August 2026, marking a generational transition at one of India’s oldest conglomerates, with Pirojsha Godrej set to take over leadership.





The transition, announced by Godrej Industries Limited and group firms including Godrej Agrovet Limited and Astec LifeSciences Limited, is part of a planned succession process, according to an exchange filing.





Leadership transition set for August





Nadir Godrej will retire upon turning 75 and assume the role of Chairman Emeritus. He will step down from the boards of multiple group companies, including Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties. He has already stepped down as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec LifeSciences with effect from April 13.





“It has been a privilege to serve the Godrej Industries Group over several decades,” he said, adding that the organisation is well-positioned to grow under the next generation while remaining anchored in its values.





Pirojsha Godrej will formally assume the role of chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Industries Limited from August 14. He currently leads several group businesses, including Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital and Godrej Ventures.





“This moment is both a responsibility and a privilege,” Pirojsha Godrej said, noting that the focus will be on building on the group’s legacy while driving future growth.





Broader leadership reshuffle across group companies





The transition extends beyond the parent entity. Burjis Godrej will take over as chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and join the board of Godrej Industries as a non-executive director from August. He has stepped down as managing director of Astec LifeSciences but will remain on its board.





Meanwhile, Vishal Sharma, chief executive of Godrej Chemicals, has been appointed chairperson of Astec LifeSciences, and Arijit Mukherjee, currently chief operating officer, will become executive director.





Next phase anchored in continuity and growth





The leadership changes come at a time when large Indian conglomerates are formalising succession planning to ensure continuity and governance stability.





For the Godrej Group, the transition signals a shift towards next-generation leadership while retaining institutional continuity through Nadir Godrej’s advisory role as Chairman Emeritus. The focus, analysts say, will be on how the new leadership balances legacy businesses with evolving growth opportunities across sectors.