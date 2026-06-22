Google DeepMind Nobel winner John Jumper joins Anthropic in latest AI talent coup

Anthropic has landed one of artificial intelligence's most respected researchers, with Nobel Prize-winning scientist John Jumper announcing his departure from Google DeepMind after nearly nine years at the company.





The move adds another prominent name to the growing list of senior AI researchers changing employers as competition for top talent intensifies across the industry. It also represents a notable loss for Google DeepMind, whose breakthroughs in scientific AI have helped establish its reputation as one of the world's leading research organisations.





Jumper confirmed the move on June 19, saying in a post on X that he had decided to leave Google DeepMind and join Anthropic.





A key figure behind AlphaFold





Jumper is best known as the co-creator of AlphaFold, the breakthrough AI system developed at Google DeepMind that transformed biological research by accurately predicting protein structures.





The technology has predicted more than 200 million protein structures, dramatically accelerating research that previously required years of laboratory work.





His contributions earned global recognition in 2024 when he shared the Nobel Prize alongside Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.





At Google DeepMind, Jumper served as Vice President and Engineering Fellow, according to his LinkedIn profile.





His departure removes one of the most influential scientific researchers from Google's AI ranks at a time when competition for talent is reaching unprecedented levels.





Latest sign of a fierce AI talent battle





Jumper's move comes as technology giants and AI startups compete aggressively for a limited pool of elite researchers.





Companies including Alphabet, Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic are investing heavily in advanced AI systems, making experienced researchers among the most sought-after professionals in the technology sector.





According to Reuters, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said the demand for top AI talent has become so intense that frontier AI laboratories are willing to do almost anything to recruit leading researchers.





Luria told Reuters that startups such as Anthropic and OpenAI may hold an advantage because they can offer researchers a more focused environment with less bureaucracy than larger technology companies.





Another departure from Google's AI ranks





The timing of Jumper's exit is particularly notable because it follows another high-profile departure from Google's AI organisation.





Just days earlier, Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google and co-lead of the company's Gemini AI models, said he would leave to join OpenAI, according to Reuters.





While employee movement between leading AI firms has become increasingly common, the departure of two prominent figures in quick succession highlights the growing pressure on major technology companies to retain top researchers.





The movement of talent is increasingly being viewed as a critical factor in determining which organisations emerge as leaders in the next phase of AI development.





DeepMind and Anthropic respond





Following Jumper's announcement, Demis Hassabis publicly praised his former colleague's contributions to the company and to the broader scientific community.





In a response on X cited by Reuters, Hassabis said AlphaFold had changed the world and demonstrated how AI could advance science and medicine.





Jumper also spoke positively about his time at DeepMind, describing it as a "special place" and expressing interest in the discoveries the organisation will continue to make in the future.





A Google DeepMind spokesperson told Reuters that the company was grateful for Jumper's significant contributions to advancing science and AI and wished him well in his next chapter.





Anthropic has not publicly disclosed Jumper's role at the company. Reuters reported that the startup did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding his appointment.





Talent becomes the industry's most valuable asset





Jumper's move underscores how the competition for AI leadership is increasingly becoming a competition for people.





As companies race to develop more capable AI systems, access to world-class researchers is emerging as one of the industry's most important strategic advantages. The ability to attract and retain scientific talent is now influencing not only research output but also broader competitive positioning.





For Anthropic, securing one of the architects behind AlphaFold strengthens its scientific credentials. For Google DeepMind, the departure serves as a reminder that even the most established AI labs are not immune to the industry's escalating battle for talent.