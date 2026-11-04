GP Petroleums appoints Arjun Verma as Managing Director

GP Petroleums Limited (GPPL) has appointed Arjun Verma as its Managing Director, effective October 27, 2026. Verma, who previously served as Executive Director, will lead the company's business operations and strategic priorities as it plans its next phase of growth.





The appointment places a finance professional with more than 35 years of experience at the helm of the lubricant manufacturer. A Chartered Accountant, Verma has been involved in shaping GPPL's financial strategy and supporting its governance and business initiatives.





Expansion and capital allocation on the agenda





As Managing Director, Verma will focus on strengthening GPPL's existing businesses and assessing opportunities for expansion in India and overseas. The company's stated priorities include strategic investments and acquisitions, with an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation and profitable growth.





The mandate also places importance on converting business performance into sustainable cash flows and shareholder returns. GPPL has indicated that its approach will centre on strengthening its core operations while evaluating opportunities across domestic and international markets.





Commenting on the appointment, Ayush Goel, Executive Chairman and Whole-Time Director of GP Petroleums, said Verma's understanding of the business and financial expertise would support the company's growth plans.





“Mr Verma has a thorough understanding of our business and brings the financial discipline needed to convert growth into stronger cash flows and returns. His appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his ability to lead GPPL,” Goel said.





He added that the company would focus on strengthening its core businesses, investing in its people and expanding its presence in India and overseas.





Leadership change follows growth in Q2FY27





The appointment comes shortly after GPPL reported an improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY27.





For Q2FY27, the company reported:





Profit after tax (PAT): ₹15.3 crore, up 179% from ₹5.5 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue: ₹340.8 crore, compared with ₹152.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, representing growth of 124%.





The results provide the latest financial context as Verma takes charge of the company. However, GPPL has not outlined specific financial targets or timelines for its expansion plans in the appointment announcement.





Verma outlines focus on profitable growth





In his statement, Verma said his priorities would include building on GPPL's existing business, working with employees and improving customer service while pursuing profitable growth.





“I am honoured to take on this responsibility. GPPL has a strong foundation, and my focus will be to build on it with our teams, serving our customers better and delivering growth that is profitable and well governed,” he said.





He added that the company would evaluate opportunities in India and overseas markets with discipline, accountability and a focus on shareholder returns.





About GP Petroleums





GP Petroleums Limited manufactures and markets industrial and automotive lubricants, process oils, greases and other speciality products under the IPOL brand. The company has more than five decades of industry presence and serves industrial and automotive customers in India and overseas.





With Verma taking over as Managing Director, GPPL's stated priorities include strengthening its core businesses, evaluating strategic investments and pursuing expansion opportunities while maintaining a focus on cash flows and profitability.