HCLTech elevates Rahuraman Venkatachalam as VP HR for Enterprise Learning and Development

HCLTech has elevated Rahuraman Venkatachalam to Vice President HR – Enterprise Learning and Development, expanding his leadership responsibilities as the company sharpens its focus on workforce capability, skills development and organisational growth.





The appointment marks a significant progression for Venkatachalam within the technology services company, where he has held several HR leadership responsibilities. His new role brings enterprise learning and development under his leadership at a time when organisations are increasingly investing in workforce readiness, digital skills and continuous learning.





With more than two decades of experience across technology, banking and media sectors, Venkatachalam has built expertise spanning enterprise learning, talent development, HR business partnering, employee engagement and organisational capability building.





Expanded mandate within HCLTech





Before this elevation, Venkatachalam served as Associate Vice President Human Resources – Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, where he supported the people strategy and HR agenda for the company's engineering and research organisation.





His latest appointment reflects an expansion from business-focused HR leadership into an enterprise-wide learning and capability development role.





The move comes as large technology employers continue to strengthen learning ecosystems to prepare employees for evolving business requirements, emerging technologies and changing client demands.





Career spans technology, banking and media sectors





Venkatachalam's career includes leadership positions across several prominent organisations.





Key milestones from his professional journey include:





Vice President – HRBP Lead at Barclays

AVP HR at Cognizant Technology Solutions India

Head HR – HRBP Function, Southern Region at Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group)

Senior Manager – Human Resources at Wipro Technologies

Head Talent Engagement and Development for Technology Infrastructure Services at Wipro Technologies

Nearly nine years at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) across global HR and delivery-centre leadership assignments





According to details of his professional experience, his responsibilities have included talent engagement, workforce development, HR transformation, capability building and process improvement initiatives across large-scale organisations.





Focus on learning and workforce capability





The elevation places Venkatachalam in a position to drive enterprise learning initiatives across HCLTech's global workforce.





His background combines HR business partnering with talent and development expertise, creating a foundation for broader learning and capability programmes across the organisation.





As enterprises navigate rapid advances in artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and digital engineering, learning leaders are playing a growing role in helping organisations build future-ready workforces.





HCLTech continues global growth





HCLTech employs more than 223,000 people across 60 countries and delivers services across AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software domains.





The company serves clients across industries including:





Financial Services

Manufacturing

Life Sciences and Healthcare

Technology and Services

Semiconductor

Telecom and Media

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

Mobility

Public Services





According to company disclosures, HCLTech reported consolidated revenue of $14.8 billion for the 12 months ended June 2026.





With Venkatachalam taking charge of enterprise learning and development, the company is reinforcing a leadership area that has become increasingly important as organisations seek to align workforce capabilities with evolving business and technology priorities.