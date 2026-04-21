HCLTech strengthens board with Kimsuka Narsimhan appointment

HCLTech has appointed Kimsuka Narsimhan as an independent director with effect from 20 April 2026, the company said in an official statement.





The appointment adds a senior finance and governance leader to the board at a time when the IT services group is positioning itself for its next phase of growth, particularly in artificial intelligence and digital services.





Deep finance and global operating experience





Narsimhan is a chartered and cost accountant with more than 35 years of experience in the consumer goods sector. According to the company statement, her career spans senior roles across finance, risk management, strategy and business transformation.





She has previously served as chief financial officer for Asia Pacific at Kimberly-Clark and CFO for India at PepsiCo. Earlier, she held global and India leadership roles at Unilever.





Her international exposure includes work across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.





Boardroom and governance credentials





Beyond executive roles, Narsimhan brings more than a decade of board experience. She has served as a director at organisations including Bharti Airtel, Meesho, Akzo Nobel and AstraZeneca, according to the company.





Her committee experience spans audit, nomination and remuneration, ESG and risk oversight. She is also a board member of the SIM People Development Fund.





Company signals focus on next growth phase





Commenting on the appointment, Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the addition comes as HCLTech pivots towards growth driven by emerging technologies such as AI.





“Her rich global experience will be of immense value to our growth strategy and corporate governance,” she said in the statement.





Narsimhan said she was “delighted to join” the company and looked forward to working with the board as it advances its next phase of growth.





Board composition and scale





The company said the appointment takes the proportion of women on its board to more than 54%, strengthening its diversity profile.





HCLTech employs more than 226,000 people across 60 countries and reported consolidated revenue of $14.5bn for the 12 months ending December 2025, according to company disclosures. Its service portfolio spans AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software across multiple industries.



The addition of an independent director with deep finance and governance experience signals a continued emphasis on board oversight as HCLTech navigates technology shifts and global demand cycles.





The company’s leadership has positioned AI and next-generation services as central to its strategy, with board composition increasingly aligned to those priorities.