HDFC ERGO appoints Priyanka Nayak as VP HR, Talent Strategy and Employer Brand

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has appointed Priyanka Nayak as Vice President, Human Resources, Talent Strategy & Employer Brand, adding a senior HR leader with more than 16 years of experience across talent management, learning, employee experience and organisational development.





The appointment comes as organisations across sectors place greater emphasis on talent strategy, workforce engagement and employer branding to support business growth and workforce transformation. At HDFC ERGO, Nayak will lead initiatives spanning enterprise talent strategy, employer branding, internal communications and employee proposition development.





A leadership move focused on talent and culture





Nayak joined HDFC ERGO in July 2026 following a career that spans consulting, financial services, technology and digital businesses.





Her mandate at the insurer includes strengthening talent frameworks and supporting organisational culture initiatives at a time when employee experience and workforce capability remain key priorities for businesses.





Key highlights of the appointment





Appointed as Vice President, Human Resources, Talent Strategy & Employer Brand

Brings more than 16 years of HR experience

Joined HDFC ERGO in July 2026

Will oversee talent strategy, employer branding and internal communications

Will also focus on employee proposition and organisational culture initiatives





Experience across consulting, fintech and technology sectors





Before joining HDFC ERGO, Nayak spent more than four years with Bain & Company, where she served as Senior Manager, Human Resources between January 2022 and June 2026.





During her tenure at the consulting firm, she led learning and talent initiatives across Bain’s India offices, supporting both consulting professionals and business support teams.





Her experience also includes a stint at fintech company Nium, where she worked as Manager, Employee Experience & Learning. In that role, she managed employee experience, learning and engagement programmes across multiple teams and geographies.





Earlier, she worked with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as Senior Specialist, Learning & Development, supporting leadership development and learning initiatives for the firm's consulting workforce in India.





Building expertise in learning and workforce development





A significant part of Nayak’s professional journey has been centred on learning, capability development and employee growth.





Before joining BCG, she spent more than four years at Capgemini as a Learning & Development Consultant/HR professional, partnering with business leaders on learning strategy and workforce capability programmes.





Her early HR experience came at XL Dynamics India Pvt. Ltd., where she worked as an HR Executive handling employee lifecycle management and core HR operations.





Prior to entering the human resources profession, she worked in client relations at Info Edge India Ltd.





Growing focus on employer brand and employee proposition





The appointment reflects the increasing importance organisations place on talent attraction, employee engagement and employer reputation.





At HDFC ERGO, Nayak's responsibilities extend beyond traditional HR operations and include strengthening the company's employer brand and employee value proposition.





Her background combines experience across:





Talent strategy

Learning and development

Employee experience

Employee engagement

Employer branding

HR operations

Leadership development

Organisational capability building

This combination positions her to support workforce initiatives that connect talent development with broader business objectives.





Academic background and industry context





Nayak holds a Master of Human Resource Development and Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), completed in 2016. She also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from SIES, Sion.





HDFC ERGO General Insurance, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, operates across multiple insurance segments, including motor, health, travel, home, personal accident, property, marine and liability insurance.





With Nayak joining the leadership team, the insurer is adding expertise in talent management, employee experience and employer branding as companies continue to invest in workforce capability and organisational culture as strategic priorities.