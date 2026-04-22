HDFC Life reappoints Vibha Padalkar as MD and CEO for five years

HDFC Life Insurance Company has approved the reappointment of Vibha Padalkar as managing director and chief executive officer for a further period of five years.





The decision was taken at a board meeting held on Tuesday, following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.





Board clears five-year term extension





Padalkar’s renewed term will take effect from September 12, 2026, and will run for five years. The reappointment remains subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting and clearance from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the company said in its filing, as reported by NDTV Profit.





The move reinforces leadership continuity at one of India’s largest private life insurers.





Long association with the company





Padalkar has been at the helm of HDFC Life since 2018 and has been associated with the company since 2008, holding multiple leadership roles over nearly two decades.





The filing noted her role in key milestones, including the company’s listing in 2017. She succeeded Amitabh Chaudhry, who went on to become managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank.





The reappointment signals the company’s intent to maintain stability in its top leadership as it navigates a competitive insurance market and an evolving regulatory landscape.





With the next term set to begin in September 2026, the extension provides a defined leadership horizon as HDFC Life continues to build on its growth strategy.