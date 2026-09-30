Hero MotoCorp appoints Nikhil Diwan as Head HR to drive people strategy

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Nikhil Diwan as Head - Human Resource, strengthening its leadership team as the company focuses on people management, employee engagement and organisational development.





According to information shared about the appointment, Nikhil Diwan will lead key human resources priorities at Hero MotoCorp, including HR strategy, workforce management and employee engagement initiatives. He brings experience from industrial and manufacturing environments, having worked across multiple HR disciplines during his career.





The appointment comes as large manufacturing organisations increasingly prioritise workforce capability, employee experience and leadership development amid evolving business and talent requirements.





Broad experience across HR functions





Over the course of his career, Diwan has built experience across several areas of human resources, including:





HR business partnering

Industrial relations

Administration

Employee engagement

Talent management

Location-level HR leadership

Business-unit HR management





His professional background spans both strategic and operational HR responsibilities, with a focus on supporting business objectives through workforce and people initiatives.





Career journey across major industrial organisations





Before taking on the new role, Diwan worked with several organisations across manufacturing and industrial sectors.





His previous associations include:





Hero MotoCorp

Aarti Industries Ltd.

Vedanta Group

Holcim Lafarge India Pvt Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited





According to details accompanying the announcement, his responsibilities across these organisations included HR leadership roles at business-unit and location levels, alongside managing people-related functions in complex operational environments.





Focus areas in the new role





At Hero MotoCorp, Diwan is expected to focus on strengthening the company's people agenda through a combination of strategic and operational initiatives.





Key priorities highlighted for the role include:





Strengthening HR strategy

Enhancing people management practices

Improving employee engagement

Supporting organisational development

Aligning workforce initiatives with business objectives





His experience in industrial relations and workforce management is expected to support HR operations across manufacturing-led environments.