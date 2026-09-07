Hero MotoCorp names Richa Malik as HR head for corporate functions

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Richa Malik as the human resources head for its corporate and enabling functions, marking a new chapter in her HR leadership career after more than five years with Kohler.





Malik announced the move on LinkedIn, confirming that she has joined Hero MotoCorp and will oversee the people agenda for the company's corporate and enabling functions.





The appointment comes as Hero MotoCorp continues to strengthen its leadership structure across key business and support functions, aligning talent priorities with broader organisational goals.





Brings experience across talent and business partnering





Malik joins the two-wheeler manufacturer with experience spanning talent management, HR business partnering and business-focused HR leadership.





During her tenure at Kohler, she held several roles of increasing responsibility across the HR function.





Key milestones in her career at the company include:





Joined Kohler in April 2023 as Deputy General Manager - HR

Promoted to General Manager HR - K&B South Asia in October 2025

in October 2025 Served in the role until August 2026

Previously worked as Lead - Talent Management & HR Business Partner





Her responsibilities at Kohler covered HR leadership for the company's Kitchen & Bath business in South Asia, alongside talent management and business partnering initiatives.





The move reflects a broader trend of organisations seeking HR leaders who combine talent expertise with strong business partnering and organisational leadership capabilities.





New responsibilities at Hero MotoCorp





In her new position, Malik will lead HR for Hero MotoCorp's corporate and enabling functions, supporting workforce priorities across key organisational areas.





Her appointment adds cross-industry experience to the company's HR leadership team, with Malik transitioning from the building products sector into the automotive industry.





With experience across talent strategy, employee development and HR operations, she brings both strategic and execution-focused expertise to the role.





As Hero MotoCorp continues to evolve its workforce and organisational priorities, Malik's focus is expected to centre on strengthening people practices and supporting business objectives across corporate functions.