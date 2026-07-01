Honeywell elevates Deepti Vij Verma to Senior Director HR for India, ASEAN and East Asia

Honeywell has elevated Deepti Vij Verma to Senior Director HR for its Building Automation business across India, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, expanding her leadership responsibilities across India, ASEAN and East Asia. The appointment marks an internal promotion following her tenure leading regional talent acquisition across Asia.





In her new role, Vij Verma will lead people strategy across multiple markets, aligning talent priorities with business objectives as Honeywell continues to strengthen its Building Automation business. According to responses shared with People Matters, the promotion reflects an expanded mandate rather than an external appointment.





A broader people agenda across the region





Speaking about her new responsibilities, Vij Verma said the opportunity allows her to shape talent strategy in an evolving business environment while placing greater emphasis on leadership continuity and employee growth.





Her immediate priorities include:





Building a stronger succession planning framework

Developing leadership pipelines across the region

Creating a workforce prepared for future business needs

Aligning talent strategy closely with Honeywell's business vision





She described the role as an opportunity to build long-term organisational capability while supporting business growth across diverse markets.





Nearly two decades across multiple industries





Before taking on the new regional HR leadership role, Vij Verma led talent acquisition for Honeywell across India, China and Asia Pacific. According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously served as Regional Head of Talent Acquisition before moving into the expanded HR leadership position.





Her professional journey spans nearly two decades across telecom, banking, consulting and industrial sectors. Throughout her career, she has worked across the HR function, including organisational development, talent acquisition, change management and employer branding.





Her experience also includes:





Leading organisational transformation initiatives focused on improving effectiveness and cost efficiencies

Supporting large mergers and acquisitions through organisation design and workforce integration

Building talent strategies across multinational businesses

Driving diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and employer branding programmes





Before joining Honeywell, she held HR leadership positions at EY and Bank of America, alongside earlier roles in human resources across other organisations. Her LinkedIn profile also highlights experience in global entity set-ups, competency frameworks and HR transformation programmes.





Industry recognition accompanies the promotion





Alongside her corporate career, Vij Verma has received several professional recognitions. These include:





Forbes India Top 30 Talent Leaders 2023

Delegate for the G20 Gender Equal agenda hosted by India

hosted by India Certified Thomas PPA Practitioner





She has also been an active participant in industry forums covering leadership, diversity, talent transformation and the future of work, according to her professional profile.





Message to the HR community





Reflecting on the changing role of HR, Vij Verma shared a message for professionals entering the next phase of workplace transformation.





She said HR leaders should "stay sharp, think of future while solving for today."





As organisations continue to adapt to changing workforce expectations and rapid business transformation, Honeywell's decision to expand Vij Verma's regional responsibilities signals continued investment in leadership development, succession planning and people capability across key Asian markets.