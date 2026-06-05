India’s top economist Neelkanth Mishra appointed Executive Director at World Bank

Neelkanth Mishra, one of India's most prominent economists and policy advisers, has been appointed as Executive Director at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC, marking a significant transition from the private sector to one of the world's most influential multilateral financial institutions.





The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), according to a government order issued on June 4. Mishra will succeed Parameswaran Iyer, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer who currently represents India at the World Bank.





The government said Mishra's tenure will be for three years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.





A key role in global development finance





As Executive Director, Mishra will represent India on the World Bank's Board, which oversees the institution's operations, lending programmes and major policy decisions.





The position is considered one of India's most important economic and financial representation roles on the global stage, given the World Bank's influence on development financing, infrastructure funding, poverty reduction initiatives and economic policy across emerging and developed economies.





According to the ACC order, Parameswaran Iyer's tenure has also been extended beyond June 19, 2026, to ensure continuity until Mishra formally assumes office in Washington.





Key appointment details





Appointee: Neelkanth Mishra

Neelkanth Mishra New role: Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters

Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters Location: Washington DC, United States

Washington DC, United States Approved by: Appointments Committee of the Cabinet

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Tenure: Three years from assumption of charge

Three years from assumption of charge Outgoing representative: Parameswaran Iyer





From markets strategist to global policymaking





Mishra currently serves as Chief Economist at Axis Bank, as well as Head of Global Research and Whole-Time Director at Axis Capital.





He joined the Axis group in 2023 after spending nearly two decades at Credit Suisse, where he built a reputation as one of Asia's most closely followed market strategists and economists.





At Credit Suisse, he served as Co-Head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Strategist, advising global investors on India's economy, capital markets and policy environment.





His appointment reflects the government's preference for a candidate with deep expertise across macroeconomics, financial markets, investment research and public policy.





Long-standing involvement in economic policymaking





Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Mishra has played an active role in shaping economic discussions and policy recommendations in India.





He currently serves as a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, which provides economic guidance and policy inputs to the government.





He also holds part-time leadership positions at:





Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)





In addition, he has advised multiple government bodies on economic reforms, public policy and long-term development strategy.





His experience across both public institutions and private financial markets has made him one of the country's most recognised voices on economic growth, fiscal policy, inflation, investment trends and structural reforms.





Why the appointment matters





Mishra's move comes at a time when global economic institutions are navigating complex challenges, including slowing growth in several economies, evolving trade dynamics, climate financing requirements and the rapid transformation of industries through technology and artificial intelligence.





As India's representative on the World Bank Board, he will participate in discussions affecting development finance, infrastructure investment, institutional reforms and lending priorities that impact countries worldwide.





The appointment also places an economist with extensive capital markets experience at the centre of international development policymaking at a time when India continues to expand its influence in global economic governance.





A new chapter in India's global economic representation





Mishra's appointment closes a distinguished chapter in his career as a market economist and opens a new one in international development and multilateral governance.





With experience spanning investment research, economic advisory work and public policy, he now takes on the responsibility of representing India's interests at one of the world's most important financial institutions. His tenure is expected to coincide with a period of significant debate around global growth, development financing and economic cooperation, placing him at the heart of decisions that shape the international economic landscape.