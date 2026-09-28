IndiGo appoints Deloitte’s Sudeep Anurag as Director of HR Analytics and Transformation

IndiGo has appointed Sudeep Anurag as Director – HR Analytics and Transformation, adding a seasoned human capital and analytics professional to its people leadership team as the airline continues to deepen its focus on data-driven workforce management.





Based in Gurugram, Anurag brings more than a decade of experience spanning HR analytics, workforce strategy, human capital transformation, artificial intelligence, people analytics and organisational change.





According to details shared about the appointment, he will lead efforts focused on HR analytics and transformation, supporting IndiGo’s broader objective of strengthening organisational capabilities through data-backed people practices.





Bringing expertise in AI, workforce analytics and HR transformation





Before joining InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, Anurag spent four years at Deloitte, most recently serving as Associate Director.





During his tenure, he led human capital transformation and growth initiatives covering:





AI and GenAI applications in HR

People analytics programmes

Workforce planning initiatives

HR data strategy development

Operating model transformation projects





His experience aligns with a growing trend across large enterprises, where organisations are increasingly using analytics and AI to improve workforce planning, talent management and organisational effectiveness.





Career built across leading consulting and analytics organisations





Prior to Deloitte, Anurag was part of Bain & Company's Global People Analytics team, where he worked on employee engagement, workforce analytics, diversity and inclusion metrics, attrition analysis, surveys and workforce reporting.





Earlier in his career, he spent more than three years at Aon Hewitt, focusing on leadership development, employee engagement, HR dashboards, assessments and advanced analytics.

His professional journey also includes an early stint at Cognizant, where he worked in analytics roles and developed expertise in data-driven business decision-making.





The combination of consulting, analytics and HR transformation experience gives Anurag exposure to both strategic workforce planning and operational execution across large organisations.





Data-led people practices gain momentum





The appointment comes at a time when organisations across sectors are investing in HR analytics capabilities to improve talent decisions, workforce productivity and employee experience.





For large employers, people analytics increasingly supports areas such as:





Workforce forecasting

Talent acquisition planning

Employee engagement measurement

Retention and attrition analysis

Diversity and inclusion tracking

Skills and capability development





Companies are also exploring AI-enabled HR solutions to improve decision-making, automate routine processes and generate deeper workforce insights.





Focus shifts to organisational capability building





At IndiGo, Anurag's mandate will centre on advancing HR analytics and transformation programmes while supporting the airline's evolving workforce requirements.





His appointment reflects the growing importance of analytics-driven HR functions as organisations seek to align talent strategies with business growth and operational priorities.





As airlines and large enterprises continue expanding their use of workforce intelligence and AI-enabled people solutions, leadership roles focused on HR analytics are expected to play a more prominent role in shaping organisational strategy and employee outcomes.