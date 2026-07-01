IndiGo appoints Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as CHRO as Sukhjit Singh Pasricha exits after 8.5 years

IndiGo has appointed Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), succeeding Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, who is stepping down after serving the airline for more than eight years.





The appointment, announced by InterGlobe Aviation in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, comes amid a series of senior leadership changes at the country's largest airline as it pursues ambitious expansion plans.





Bakshi, who currently serves as Group Head of Human Resources at InterGlobe Enterprises, will assume the role from 20 July. Pasricha will be relieved of his responsibilities at the close of business on 19 July.





Leadership transition follows 8.5-year tenure





Pasricha submitted his resignation on 2 June in a letter addressed to InterGlobe Aviation Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.





In the letter, he said his decision followed discussions over his professional journey and personal aspirations.





Reflecting on his tenure, Pasricha wrote: "Looking back on the total tenure of 8.5 years at IndiGo, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities and experiences I have had here."





He also expressed confidence in the airline's future, describing IndiGo's industry leadership as a result of the organisation's collective commitment and saying he was confident it would continue to grow.





Pasricha added that he would remain fully committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition before his departure.





Bakshi returns to a familiar organisation





According to the regulatory filing, Bakshi brings extensive human resources leadership experience across multiple industries.





Before becoming Group Head of Human Resources at InterGlobe Enterprises, he held leadership positions at:





IndiGo

Oberoi Hotels and Resorts

Bharti Airtel

Usha India

HMT





His appointment strengthens the airline's people leadership at a time when workforce planning is becoming increasingly important to support its growth strategy.





Part of a wider leadership reshuffle





The CHRO transition is the latest in a series of senior management changes at IndiGo following the operational disruptions experienced in December 2025, when the airline cancelled more than 4,000 domestic flights.





Recent leadership changes include:





CEO Pieter Elbers resigned with immediate effect in March .

resigned with immediate effect in . Jason Herter , Senior Vice President of the Operations Control Centre (OCC) , left the airline earlier this year following a government directive and an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) .

, Senior Vice President of the , left the airline earlier this year following a government directive and an investigation by the . Vinay Malhotra , Head of Global Sales, is set to leave next month.

, Head of Global Sales, is set to leave next month. William Walsh was appointed Chief Executive Officer in March and is expected to join the airline in August .

was appointed Chief Executive Officer in March and is expected to join the airline in . Aloke Singh, former CEO of Air India Express, was appointed Chief Strategy Officer in March.





According to reports by Business Standard, Bakshi's appointment also reflects Rahul Bhatia's continued efforts to reshape IndiGo's senior leadership by bringing experienced executives from InterGlobe Enterprises into key positions.





HR function gains strategic importance





The leadership change comes as IndiGo accelerates its long-term growth plans. In May, the airline unveiled its expansion roadmap, targeting:





Nearly 200 million passengers annually by 2030.

by 2030. Around 3,000 daily departures .

. A fleet of more than 550 aircraft.





As IndiGo expands its international network, inducts new aircraft and grows its workforce, the human resources function is expected to play a central role in supporting talent acquisition, leadership development and organisational capability.





With Bakshi set to take charge later this month, the airline's people strategy will become an important part of delivering its next phase of growth while supporting one of the industry's largest workforce expansion programmes.