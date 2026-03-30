IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as part-time chairman

IndusInd Bank has appointed banking veteran Arijit Basu as its part-time chairman, strengthening its board at a time when governance and strategic oversight remain in sharp focus across the sector.





The appointment was approved by shareholders on March 27, 2026, the bank said, marking Basu’s formal entry into the role.





A SEASONED BANKING HAND





Basu brings decades of experience in financial services, most notably as Managing Director at State Bank of India (SBI), where he held key responsibilities across retail banking and operations.





His career spans multiple leadership positions across the banking and financial ecosystem. He has previously served as Chairman of HDB Financial Services and held roles at SBI Life Insurance, reflecting deep exposure to both lending and insurance segments.





In addition to his executive roles, Basu currently sits on the boards of several organisations as an independent director, including Prudential plc, Peerless Hospitex, and CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions. He also serves as a senior advisor to Ares Management Corporation and is part of the advisory board of Razorpay.





The appointment comes amid a broader emphasis on board oversight and governance in the banking sector, where regulatory expectations and market scrutiny have intensified in recent years.





As part-time chairman, Basu is expected to play a key role in guiding board deliberations, strengthening governance frameworks, and supporting long-term strategy, while working alongside the bank’s executive leadership.





His experience across both traditional banking and newer financial services platforms is likely to be relevant as lenders navigate evolving risks, digital transformation, and competitive pressures.





GOVERNANCE AND EXPERIENCE ALIGN





Basu holds a master’s degree from the University of Delhi and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, underscoring his formal grounding in the sector.





His appointment reflects a familiar pattern across financial institutions, where boards are increasingly turning to experienced industry leaders with cross-sector exposure to enhance oversight and credibility.





For IndusInd Bank, the immediate priority will be to leverage Basu’s experience to reinforce board effectiveness while navigating a dynamic operating environment.





With regulatory expectations tightening and competition intensifying, board-level leadership is becoming as critical as executive execution. Basu’s appointment positions the bank to benefit from seasoned oversight as it charts its next phase of growth.