IndusInd Bank has terminated former chief executive Sumant Kathpalia and initiated steps to recover salary and other benefits paid to him since his appointment in March 2020, following an internal investigation into accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.





The bank's board has decided to invoke the malus and clawback provisions against Kathpalia after completing the inquiry into the accounting irregularities, according to an exchange filing. The discrepancies resulted in a financial impact of ₹2,329 crore on the bank.





The termination marks a formal employment action against Kathpalia, who had resigned from the leadership position in April 2025, accepting responsibility for the lapses brought to his attention.





Bank moves to recover compensation paid since 2020





IndusInd Bank has decided to recover the salary and other benefits paid to Kathpalia from the date he joined as chief executive in March 2020.





The bank's decision follows the conclusion of its internal inquiry into the accounting discrepancies. Its board has also approved the termination of his employment with immediate effect and the invocation of compensation recovery provisions.





The malus and clawback mechanisms allow organisations to reduce, withhold or recover certain compensation under specified circumstances. IndusInd Bank's decision to invoke these provisions follows the findings of its internal investigation.





Kathpalia resigned in April 2025





Kathpalia stepped down on April 29, 2025, after taking moral responsibility for the accounting irregularities. At the time, he acknowledged acts of commission and omission brought to his attention.





However, the bank had accepted his resignation while retaining him as an employee. He was subsequently suspended on June 18, 2025, pending the completion of proceedings.





The latest board decision formally ends his employment with the lender.





Senior management exits amid accounting controversy





The derivatives portfolio accounting issue also preceded the exit of other senior executives at IndusInd Bank.





Sumant Kathpalia , former chief executive, resigned on April 29, 2025.

Arun Khurana , former deputy chief executive, resigned on the same day.

Gobind Jain, former chief financial officer, resigned in January 2025.





Kathpalia and Khurana are also facing a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) investigation into alleged insider trading, according to the information provided.





What happens next





IndusInd Bank's latest action moves the matter beyond Kathpalia's resignation, with the lender now seeking to recover compensation paid during his tenure.





The invocation of malus and clawback provisions, alongside the termination of employment, signals the bank's response following the internal inquiry. The extent and process of the salary and benefits recovery will remain a key development in the aftermath of the accounting discrepancies.