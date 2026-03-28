Industrialist Vijaypat Singhania, ex-Raymond chairman, dies at 87

Industrialist Vijaypat Singhania, ex-Raymond chairman and Padma Bhushan recipient, died in Mumbai on Saturday evening at the age of 87, marking the end of a career that shaped one of India’s most recognisable textile brands and extended into aviation and public life.





His son, Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, confirmed the news on social media with a brief message.













Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Sunday, with a public assembly in south Mumbai followed by cremation at Chandanwadi, the family said.





BUSINESS LEGACY AT RAYMOND





The leader is best remembered for transforming the Raymond Group into a globally recognised brand in suiting fabrics and menswear, overseeing expansion across manufacturing, retail, and exports during his tenure.





He led the company for nearly two decades until 2000, steering it through a period of consolidation and growth that helped cement Raymond’s position in India’s textile sector. After stepping down, he transferred his entire 37% stake in the company to his son Gautam Singhania.





His leadership came at a time when Indian family-run businesses were navigating liberalisation-era shifts, and Raymond’s expansion reflected broader changes in consumer markets and organised retail.





AVIATION AND PUBLIC LIFE





Beyond business, Singhania built a parallel reputation as an aviation enthusiast and record-setting balloonist. A trained pilot and honorary Air Commodore, he achieved global recognition for setting a world record in hot air ballooning, reaching one of the highest altitudes recorded in the discipline.





He also served as Sheriff of Bombay, a largely ceremonial but symbolically significant civic role, underscoring his standing in Mumbai’s public life.





PERSONAL LIFE AND LATER YEARS





In later years, Singhania’s relationship with his son drew public attention amid legal disputes over assets and residence. The differences were eventually resolved, though the episode highlighted the complexities often seen in legacy business families.





The Singhania family, in a condolence message cited by India Today, described him as a “visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality”, adding that his legacy would continue to guide future generations.





The leader’s passing comes at a time when India’s traditional business houses are undergoing generational shifts and structural transformation. His career represents an earlier era of industrial leadership—one that combined family ownership with brand-building in a pre-digital economy, alongside personal pursuits that extended beyond boardrooms.





He leaves behind a legacy that straddles enterprise, adventure, and public service—one that continues to resonate as Indian industry evolves!