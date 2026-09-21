Infosys elevates Mitrankur Majumdar to lead $2.7 billion services and energy division

Infosys Ltd has appointed long-serving executive Mitrankur Majumdar to lead its $2.7 billion Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy (SURE) business, marking a significant leadership reshuffle within India's second-largest IT services company.





According to company information and social media updates, Majumdar assumed the role late last month, succeeding Ashiss Kumar Dash, who vacated the position following his elevation as Infosys' CEO-designate less than two months ago.





The move places a company veteran with nearly three decades of experience at the helm of one of Infosys' largest industry-focused business units.





Leadership transition follows CEO succession move





Majumdar is based in Richardson, Texas, and has spent more than 28 years at Infosys, building a career across client management, regional operations and global leadership roles.





His appointment is among the most notable organisational changes since Dash was selected to become the company's next chief executive.





The transition highlights Infosys' preference for promoting experienced internal leaders to oversee strategic business portfolios and customer-facing operations.





Key facts about the appointment





Mitrankur Majumdar has been named head of Infosys' SURE business.

has been named head of Infosys' business. The division generates approximately $2.7 billion in revenue.

in revenue. He succeeds Ashiss Kumar Dash , now CEO-designate.

, now CEO-designate. Majumdar took charge of the role late last month.

He has spent more than 28 years with Infosys.





Veteran executive brings extensive North America experience





Before his latest promotion, Majumdar served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Services for the Americas between January 2021 and July 2025.





Prior to that, he spent nearly seven years as Vice President and Regional Head of Services for the Americas, overseeing customer relationships and business operations across the region.





His earlier responsibilities included serving as Associate Vice President and Head of Telecom, where he managed business segments spanning telecom, cable, wireless and media clients across North America.





Over nearly three decades, Majumdar has held multiple leadership positions covering business development, account management and strategic client engagement.





Focus on industries undergoing technology transformation





In his new position, Majumdar will oversee Infosys' SURE portfolio, which serves clients across services, utilities, resources and energy sectors.





The appointment comes as organisations in these industries accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, data-driven operations and digital transformation initiatives.





The leadership change arrives as enterprise customers increasingly reassess technology spending priorities to improve efficiency, resilience and long-term competitiveness.





Industry sectors covered by the SURE business are navigating evolving customer expectations, changing operating models and growing demand for technology-enabled business outcomes.





Education and external advisory responsibilities





Before joining Infosys, Majumdar worked as a Project Manager at Philips India from 1994 to 1997.





Beyond his corporate responsibilities, he serves as a Board Advisor to the Business Leadership Council at Texas A&M University-Commerce and as an Advisory Board Member at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Engineering.





His academic credentials include:





Executive education through the Global Leadership Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business

An MBA in Business Administration and Management from the Texas McCombs School of Business





Strategic portfolio enters new phase





Majumdar's elevation places him at the centre of a business segment serving industries undergoing rapid technological and operational change.





As enterprises continue to expand the use of AI, cloud infrastructure and data-led decision-making, Infosys is positioning experienced internal leaders to drive growth and deepen customer engagement across critical industry verticals.