Infosys elevates Nitin Paranjpe as vice chairman; Nandan Nilekani rules out transition

Infosys has elevated Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive vice chairman of its board, effective immediately, even as chairman Nandan Nilekani made it clear there is no plan for a leadership transition at the top.





The decision was approved by the board on April 30 following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company said in a regulatory filing.





Elevation signals continuity at the top





Paranjpe, already a member of the Infosys board, will support the chairman in guiding the board and the company’s strategic agenda. The appointment formalises a broader role for an executive with deep global and consumer-sector experience.





“We are delighted to have Nitin in this position,” Nilekani said, according to the company’s statement. “His expertise has already made a significant impact on the Board, and we look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role.”





Nilekani also addressed succession speculation directly, stating that he will continue as chairman as long as necessary, adding that there is no plan for a chairman transition at present.





Experience brings added weight to board





Paranjpe’s elevation adds experience to the board at a time when large IT services firms are navigating structural shifts in technology and delivery.





Key credentials include:

Former non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Non-executive vice chairman of Heineken NV

Previous leadership roles at Unilever, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief People and Transformation Officer

The company indicated that the move recognises his contributions to the board and positions him to play a larger role in steering long-term priorities.





Board decisions extend beyond leadership





Separately, the board approved a request by Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal to be reclassified from the ‘promoter and promoter group’ category to ‘public’, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.





According to the company’s filing, the applicants are not involved in the company’s operations or management and together hold approximately 0.56 percent of the equity.





Market snapshot and context





Infosys shares closed at ₹1,181.50, up 1.20 percent , according to BusinessLine

, according to BusinessLine The appointment comes as the company continues to recalibrate its operating model amid industry-wide changes





Stability now, optionality later





The elevation of Paranjpe, coupled with Nilekani’s explicit comments, points to a deliberate emphasis on stability rather than immediate succession planning. At the same time, strengthening the board with experienced leaders provides flexibility for the future.





For investors and stakeholders, the message is clear: continuity remains the priority, even as the company prepares for longer-term leadership evolution.