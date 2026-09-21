Jaquar appoints Kapil Anand as Head of Total Rewards and HR Transformation

Jaquar & Company Private Limited has appointed Kapil Anand as its Head of Total Rewards and HR Transformation, bringing on board a seasoned HR professional with close to 20 years of experience across rewards, talent management, organisational development and business transformation.





The appointment strengthens Jaquar's leadership team as the company continues to evolve its people practices and organisational capabilities across its global operations. According to details shared by the company, Anand's expertise spans total rewards, HR transformation, performance management, learning and development, employee engagement and HR business partnering.





The move places an experienced HR transformation leader at the centre of Jaquar's efforts to align talent, rewards and organisational effectiveness.





Veteran HR leader takes on expanded mandate





Before joining Jaquar, Anand served as Head of Organisation Development and Talent Management at Century Plyboards (I) Limited, a position he held for more than two years.





Earlier, he worked at WTW as Principal and North Head for Rewards and Talent Consulting, where he advised organisations on talent and rewards strategies. His consulting experience added a broader perspective to a career built across multiple HR disciplines.





Between 2020 and 2023, Anand worked independently as an HR Transformation and Organisation Development Consultant, supporting companies across sectors including FMCG, healthcare, apparel manufacturing and financial analytics.





Career shaped across global and regional leadership roles





Anand's professional journey includes leadership positions across multinational and regional organisations.





Key roles held during his career include:





Head Talent & OD, Southeast Asia at ByteDance

AGM, Business HR, OD, Talent Management & Learning at Essel Infraprojects Ltd.

Group Leader, HR at Ester Industries Limited

Manager, HR at AkzoNobel

Assistant Manager at Bank of America

Academic Counsellor and Faculty member at IMS Learning Resources





At ByteDance, Anand led talent and organisational development responsibilities across Southeast Asia. During his tenure at AkzoNobel, he worked across learning and development, talent management, employee engagement and HR business partnering.





His experience also includes overseeing recruitment, sourcing and campus hiring functions during his time at Bank of America.





Focus on rewards, talent and transformation





Anand's appointment combines expertise in rewards, talent management and organisational development at a time when companies are increasingly redesigning workforce strategies, performance systems and employee value propositions.





His background spans both in-house leadership and consulting roles, giving him experience in shaping HR frameworks, organisational effectiveness programmes and people transformation initiatives.





Jaquar's global footprint





Jaquar & Company Private Limited, part of the Jaquar Group, operates in the bathroom and lighting solutions market.





Key facts about the company include:





More than 65 years of business history

International headquarters in Manesar, Gurugram

Presence across 55-plus countries

Focus on design, engineering and product innovation





The group has expanded its international footprint while continuing to invest in product development and operational capabilities across its businesses.





With Anand now leading total rewards and HR transformation, Jaquar is adding significant leadership experience to a function that plays a critical role in workforce strategy, organisational effectiveness and long-term talent development.