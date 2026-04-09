Jeff Shell steps down as Paramount Skydance president amid SEC claims

Jeff Shell has stepped down as president and board member of Paramount Skydance amid allegations that he violated US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure rules.





The company confirmed the departure on Wednesday, saying Shell would leave his role to focus on an ongoing legal dispute. His exit follows scrutiny tied to claims raised in a civil complaint.





Legal dispute drives exit





The allegations stem from a lawsuit filed by Las Vegas gambler and FBI informant R.J. Cipriani, who accused Shell of failing to honour a commitment to develop a music show, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.





Cipriani is seeking $150 million in damages, alleging that he provided unpaid crisis communications services over an 18-month period in exchange for the project, which he claims was never delivered.





Shell filed a countersuit last month, accusing Cipriani of extortion and defamation, the Los Angeles Times reported.





Paramount said it had reviewed the allegations outlined in the complaint and concluded that the “facts demonstrated that these allegations do not establish a securities law violation.”





Role shaped by recent merger





Shell took on the president role following the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media last year, overseeing day-to-day operations at the combined entity.





His departure comes at a sensitive time for the company as it continues to integrate operations after the merger and navigate broader industry pressures.





History of prior controversy





Shell’s exit marks another high-profile leadership disruption. He was previously dismissed as chief executive of Comcast’s NBCUniversal in April 2023 over allegations of inappropriate conduct with a CNBC reporter, according to Deadline, which first reported his removal from Paramount after weeks of legal wrangling.





Separately, law firm Gibson Dunn had earlier cleared Shell of claims that he leaked confidential information related to Cipriani’s allegations, Deadline reported.





Focus shifts to legal proceedings





Paramount said Shell’s decision to step down would allow him to concentrate on addressing the lawsuit. The company did not indicate any immediate successor or further leadership changes.





The situation underscores the reputational and operational risks posed by executive-level legal disputes, particularly at a time when major media groups are undergoing consolidation and strategic realignment.





Further developments in the case — and any regulatory scrutiny — are likely to shape both Shell’s future and Paramount Skydance’s leadership stability in the months ahead.