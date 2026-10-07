Jio-bp appoints Shilpa Surve as Head of Human Resources

Jio-bp has appointed Shilpa Surve as Head of Human Resources, entrusting her with the people leadership mandate at the energy and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp.





In her new role, Surve will focus on strengthening talent, organisational capabilities and workplace culture to support sustainable business growth. The appointment brings a seasoned HR leader into a position that sits at the intersection of workforce strategy, organisational effectiveness and business transformation.





New mandate builds on extensive HR leadership experience





Surve joins Jio-bp after serving as Vice President - Human Resources at Knowledge Realty Trust, where she was part of the leadership team overseeing people-related priorities.





Before this, she held a series of senior HR leadership roles at Nucleus Office Parks, a Blackstone company, including Vice President - Human Resources, Assistant Vice President - Human Resources and General Manager - Talent Management.





Across these assignments, she worked on a broad range of people initiatives, including:





• Talent strategy

• Organisational development

• Succession planning

• Leadership development

• Learning and capability building

• Employee engagement

• High-performance culture initiatives





Her experience spans both strategic and operational aspects of human resources, with a strong emphasis on organisational capability and long-term workforce development.





Track record in capability and talent development





During her tenure at Nucleus Office Parks, Surve led several initiatives aimed at strengthening organisational effectiveness and employee growth.





These included competency development frameworks, talent profiling exercises, career progression pathways and leadership coaching programmes. She also worked on learning strategies designed to address organisational, functional and individual capability requirements.





Other areas of focus included:





• Rewards and recognition programmes

• Employee engagement initiatives

• Service partner capability development

• Learning digitisation efforts

• Leadership and coaching interventions





The breadth of these responsibilities reflects a career centred on building talent ecosystems and aligning workforce priorities with business objectives.





Career spans multiple industries





Earlier in her career, Surve served as Assistant General Manager at HT Media, where she combined learning and development responsibilities with HR business partnering for emerging businesses.





Her remit included talent acquisition, onboarding, performance management, organisational structure design and employee engagement. She also developed learning frameworks and assessment interventions aligned with business requirements.





A significant portion of her professional journey was spent at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), where she held roles across HR business partnering, regional learning and development, and corporate learning functions.





At BPCL, her work included:





• Leadership development programmes for high-potential employees

• Digital and alternative learning platforms

• Customised business learning interventions

• Training needs analysis

• Performance management initiatives





Prior to these assignments, she also worked with HDIL and Nirmal Bang Securities, while her earliest professional experience was in media and content-related roles.





Cross-sector experience aligns with evolving people priorities





Surve's career spans energy, commercial real estate, media and financial services, providing exposure to different workforce models and organisational challenges.





Her expertise covers:





• HR leadership

• Talent management

• Leadership development

• Organisational capability building

• Succession planning

• Employee engagement

• Performance management

• HR business partnering





This cross-sector experience brings a broad perspective to Jio-bp as organisations increasingly focus on leadership pipelines, workforce capability and culture as drivers of business performance.





Joint venture continues to strengthen leadership team





Jio-bp combines the strengths of Reliance Industries Limited and bp to serve India's mobility and energy market. The joint venture brings together Reliance's digital and retail capabilities with bp's expertise in fuels and convenience businesses.





As the company continues to expand its presence across the energy ecosystem, people and capability development remain critical components of long-term growth.





Surve's appointment places an experienced HR leader at the helm of the organisation's people agenda, with a mandate focused on talent, culture and organisational capability. Her experience across leadership development, transformation and workforce strategy is expected to support Jio-bp's evolving business priorities in the years ahead.