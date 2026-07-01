Josts Engineering accepts HR head Vidya Sandesh Sakpal's resignation

Josts Engineering Company Ltd has accepted the resignation of Vidya Sandesh Sakpal, Head of Human Resources, Industrial Relations and Administration, with effect from the close of business hours on 30 June 2026.





The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to BSE, stating that Sakpal resigned due to personal reasons. The position falls under the category of Senior Management Personnel as defined under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





Company confirms leadership change





According to the filing, Sakpal's resignation has been accepted and became effective at the close of business on 30 June.





The company outlined the following details:





Executive: Vidya Sandesh Sakpal

Vidya Sandesh Sakpal Designation: HOD-HR, IR & Admin

HOD-HR, IR & Admin Reason for resignation: Personal reasons

Personal reasons Effective date: Close of business hours on 30 June 2026





The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 read with the relevant provisions of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations governing material events.





Regulatory filing follows SEBI disclosure requirements





Josts Engineering said the resignation was reported in line with its policy on determining the materiality of corporate events and information.





The resignation letter was addressed to Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman and Whole-time Director of the company.





The filing was signed by Babita Kumari, Company Secretary, confirming the acceptance of Sakpal's resignation on behalf of the company.





No successor announced





The company has not named a successor for the role of HOD-HR, IR & Admin.





The regulatory filing also did not provide additional details regarding transition arrangements or future leadership plans for the human resources function.





As of the disclosure, the sections relating to the executive's brief profile and relationship with directors were marked as "Not Applicable", in accordance with the prescribed disclosure format for resignations.





Transition marks a senior management change





The resignation represents a change within Josts Engineering's senior management team.





While the company has completed the required regulatory disclosure, it has not announced any further organisational changes related to the HR, industrial relations and administration function.





Any future appointment to the role is expected to be communicated through subsequent corporate filings, in line with applicable regulatory requirements.