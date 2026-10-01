JPMorgan appoints Mark O'Donovan as global head of HR, succeeding Robin Leopold

JPMorgan Chase has named Mark O'Donovan as its next global head of Human Resources, marking a significant leadership transition as the bank navigates workforce transformation driven by artificial intelligence and evolving operating models.





The appointment, announced on Monday, will see O'Donovan, a 30-year JPMorgan veteran, take over the role in January. He will succeed Robin Leopold, who plans to retire during the first quarter of 2027 after leading the bank's human resources function since 2018.





According to reporting by Banking Dive, O'Donovan and Leopold will work together through the first quarter of next year to support a smooth transition across the bank's global workforce of more than 318,000 employees.





A leadership choice shaped by transformation





O'Donovan's appointment stands out because he comes from business and operational leadership roles rather than a traditional HR background.





Over three decades at JPMorgan, he has held several senior positions, including:





Global Controller

CEO of Chase Auto

CEO of Chase Home Lending

Chief Financial Officer of the Commercial & Investment Bank

CEO of International Consumer Banking





Banking Dive reported that O'Donovan also played a key role in integrating First Republic Bank into JPMorgan following the California lender's collapse and acquisition in 2023.





Most recently, he has overseen JPMorgan's international consumer banking business from London, managing the bank's UK consumer franchise and expansion into Germany. As part of the new role, he will relocate to New York and join the firm's operating committee.





AI is reshaping workforce priorities





The leadership change comes as JPMorgan accelerates the use of artificial intelligence across its operations.





According to statements made by CEO Jamie Dimon and reported by multiple outlets, the bank has already begun implementing workforce redeployment plans linked to automation and AI adoption.





Key workforce developments include:





Operations staff declined by 4% over the past year

Support roles fell by 2%

Operations teams now manage 6% more accounts per employee

The bank plans to hire more AI specialists while reducing recruitment in some traditional banking categories





Business Today reported earlier this year that Dimon had outlined "huge redeployment plans" for employees affected by automation.





The incoming HR chief will therefore oversee talent planning, reskilling and workforce transitions at a time when AI is increasingly influencing how work is organised across financial services.





Expanding expectations from HR leaders





O'Donovan's appointment also reflects broader changes in the role of chief human resources officers.





According to data cited by HCAMag, 95 CHRO appointments were recorded globally during the first half of 2026, representing a 5.2% turnover rate. Executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates has reported that organisations increasingly expect HR leaders to play a central role in enterprise transformation, organisational design and workforce strategy linked to AI.





At JPMorgan, these responsibilities are closely connected to business operations and technology investments.





The bank has allocated approximately $20 billion annually to technology initiatives, according to industry reports. Its AI infrastructure includes access to models from OpenAI and Anthropic through internal platforms used across business functions.





Jeremy Barnum, JPMorgan's CFO, stated earlier this year that generative AI use cases had doubled over the previous year, particularly across customer service and technology operations.





Stewarding a complex people agenda





Alongside AI-related workforce changes, O'Donovan will also inherit responsibility for JPMorgan's five-day office attendance policy.





The bank ended hybrid arrangements for a significant portion of employees and implemented a full return-to-office requirement in March 2025. Leadership has repeatedly linked in-person collaboration to employee development and organisational effectiveness during a period of rapid technological change.





Managing workforce engagement, talent development and organisational culture while implementing large-scale transformation initiatives will be among the most closely watched aspects of O'Donovan's tenure.





End of an era for Robin Leopold





Robin Leopold leaves the role after nearly a decade as JPMorgan's top HR executive.





She assumed leadership of the function in January 2018 and guided the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical disruptions and the emergence of AI as a boardroom priority.





Before becoming global HR chief, Leopold led people functions across JPMorgan's Corporate & Investment Bank, corporate divisions and home lending business.





In an internal memo cited by Banking Dive, Dimon credited Leopold with helping transform how the company develops, recruits and supports employees.