JPMorgan names two co-presidents as succession plan for CEO Jamie Dimon takes shape

JPMorgan Chase has unveiled one of its most significant leadership changes in recent years, appointing Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh as co-presidents with immediate effect. The move offers the clearest indication yet of how the bank is preparing for the eventual succession of long-serving Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.





The appointments, announced through a regulatory filing on Thursday, place the two executives at the helm of JPMorgan's largest operating businesses while further strengthening the bank's leadership bench.





Leadership responsibilities reshaped





Both Petno and Rohrbaugh previously served as co-heads of JPMorgan's investment bank.

Under the new structure:





Doug Petno , 61, becomes Co-President and sole CEO of JPMorgan's investment banking business

, 61, becomes and Troy Rohrbaugh , 56, becomes Co-President and CEO of Commercial and Community Banking

, 56, becomes and The appointments took effect immediately





The leadership changes also coincide with the retirement of Marianne Lake, who has led the bank's Consumer and Community Banking division and spent more than 25 years at JPMorgan.





According to the bank, Lake will work with Rohrbaugh and other senior executives over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth leadership transition.





Board strengthens succession pipeline





The appointments form part of JPMorgan's long-running succession planning process, which has remained under close scrutiny across Wall Street given Jamie Dimon's tenure at the bank.





In a statement, Dimon said the Board's decision reflected its confidence in both executives.





"The decision to elevate Doug and Troy to Co-Presidents and heads of the company's two largest businesses reflects the Board's confidence in their extraordinary leadership capabilities, business performance, relationships, experience and commitment to always doing the right thing."



According to CNBC, Dimon has repeatedly said JPMorgan's Board has multiple executives capable of eventually leading the bank. By placing Petno and Rohrbaugh in charge of two of JPMorgan's most significant businesses, the bank is broadening their operational leadership experience ahead of any future CEO transition.





Long-term incentives reinforce leadership move





Alongside their promotions, both executives have received one-time restricted stock awards worth $30 million each.





According to JPMorgan's regulatory filing, the awards:





Are separate from annual compensation

Vest only after three years

Require the executives to remain employed throughout the vesting period

Depend on JPMorgan achieving an average Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 12% across the 2026, 2027 and 2028 calendar years

across the calendar years Do not vest in cases of retirement, job elimination or government service





The awards exceed the $20 million restricted stock grants previously awarded to Mary Erdoes, CEO of Asset and Wealth Management, and Jennifer Piepszak, the bank's Chief Operating Officer.





According to Business Insider, Lake had also been viewed as one of the leading contenders to eventually succeed Dimon before announcing her retirement. The publication also reported last year that Piepszak indicated she preferred not to be considered among the final CEO candidates.





Dimon's successor remains closely watched





Jamie Dimon, now 70, has led JPMorgan since 2006, overseeing the bank through the 2008 global financial crisis and helping build it into the largest bank in the United States.





Although JPMorgan has not identified a designated successor, the latest appointments represent one of the strongest public signals yet about how the bank is preparing its next generation of leadership.





By expanding the responsibilities of Petno and Rohrbaugh while linking long-term incentives to sustained business performance, JPMorgan is reinforcing a succession strategy centred on operational experience, leadership continuity and long-term value creation.