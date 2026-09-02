JSW Energy CHRO Anushree Singh resigns, successor search underway

JSW Energy Limited has announced the resignation of Anushree Singh, Head of Human Resources and a member of the company's senior management team, marking a leadership transition within the organisation's people function.





According to a regulatory disclosure made by the company on September 1, Singh resigned to pursue a professional opportunity outside the JSW Group. Her resignation became effective from the close of business hours on August 31, 2026, following which she ceased to be a Senior Management Personnel of the company.





The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





Leadership transition begins





With Singh's departure, JSW Energy has begun the process of identifying a new leader for its human resources function.





The company said it is currently in the process of appointing a new Head of Human Resources and will inform stock exchanges once the appointment is finalised.





The transition comes as HR leadership continues to play an increasingly strategic role across large organisations, particularly in areas such as workforce planning, talent management, leadership development and organisational transformation.





Departure follows new career move





In her resignation letter, Singh said the decision was taken after careful consideration as she prepares to pursue another professional opportunity outside the JSW Group.





She also expressed gratitude to the company's Board, leadership team and colleagues for their support during her tenure.





Singh added that she would support a smooth transition process and ensure an orderly handover of responsibilities during the notice period.





Key details of the announcement





The company's disclosure highlighted the following:





Executive: Anushree Singh

Anushree Singh Designation: Head of Human Resources / Chief Human Resources Officer

Head of Human Resources / Chief Human Resources Officer Nature of change: Resignation

Resignation Reason: Pursuing a professional opportunity outside the JSW Group

Pursuing a professional opportunity outside the JSW Group Effective date: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Succession status: Search for a new HR head underway





Focus on continuity





While the company has not announced a successor, its statement indicates efforts are already underway to ensure continuity in leadership within the HR function.





Senior HR leaders have become increasingly important in shaping workforce strategy, employee experience and organisational capability, making succession planning a critical component of leadership transitions.





For now, the focus at JSW Energy will be on completing the handover process and appointing a new HR chief to lead the company's people agenda in the next phase of its growth.