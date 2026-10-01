JSW Energy promotes Shalu Sood to Vice President, Corporate HR

JSW Energy Ltd has elevated Shalu Sood to Vice President, Corporate HR, Talent & Strategic Initiatives, strengthening its leadership team as it continues to align workforce strategy with business growth and transformation priorities.





The appointment follows Sood’s tenure as Head Corporate HR, Talent and Strategic Initiatives at the company. Since joining JSW Energy in 2021, she has held key HR leadership roles and contributed to initiatives spanning organisational development, talent management and strategic workforce planning.





The elevation reflects the company's continued focus on building leadership capabilities, organisational scalability and long-term business readiness through people-centric strategies.





Expanded mandate across talent and transformation





In her new role, Shalu Sood will oversee a broader portfolio covering corporate HR, talent and strategic initiatives.





Her experience spans several critical people functions, including:





• Strategic HR leadership

• Organisational development

• Change management

• Talent and capability building

• Culture transformation

• Performance management

• Diversity and inclusion

• Workforce strategy





At JSW Energy, Sood has been involved in aligning people practices with business transformation efforts and organisational growth objectives. Her work has focused on strengthening talent frameworks while supporting the company's evolving operational requirements.





Built experience across multiple industries





Before joining JSW Energy, Sood held senior HR leadership positions across diverse sectors, giving her experience in managing workforce priorities in different business environments.





Her previous roles include leadership assignments at:





• STL (Sterlite Technologies)

• Cadila Pharmaceuticals

• Reliance Broadcast Network





The cross-industry exposure spans energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and media, providing her with experience in talent management, organisational effectiveness and large-scale people programmes.





Strengthening organisational effectiveness





As companies navigate changing workforce expectations and business transformation agendas, HR leaders are increasingly expected to play a strategic role in shaping organisational performance.





At JSW Energy, Sood has contributed to initiatives aimed at supporting organisational scalability and long-term growth. Her responsibilities have included integrating talent priorities with business objectives while strengthening leadership and capability-building frameworks.





The latest promotion places her in a position to further advance strategic talent initiatives and support the company's organisational effectiveness agenda.