Karnataka Bank CHRO Niranjkumar R to step down effective May 25

Karnataka Bank has announced the resignation of its Chief Human Resources Officer Niranjkumar R, who will step down from the role effective from the close of business hours on May 25, 2026.





The bank disclosed the development through a regulatory filing made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





According to the filing, Niranjkumar R submitted his resignation through a letter dated May 14, 2026, citing personal reasons for his departure.





With the resignation taking effect, he will also cease to be part of the bank’s senior management personnel.





Bank confirms resignation after internal formalities





Karnataka Bank said all necessary internal processes and formalities linked to the resignation had been completed before the announcement was made to stock exchanges.





The bank also confirmed that the detailed resignation letter and reasons for the exit were included as part of the regulatory disclosure.





Key details disclosed by the bank include:





Name: Niranjkumar R

Position: Chief Human Resources Officer

Chief Human Resources Officer Reason for resignation: Personal grounds

Personal grounds Resignation letter date: May 14, 2026

May 14, 2026 Effective date of cessation: May 25, 2026





The resignation marks a leadership change within the bank’s HR function at a time when financial institutions continue focusing on workforce management, talent retention and organisational transformation.





Outgoing CHRO highlights HR transformation work





In his resignation letter addressed to the Managing Director and CEO, Niranjkumar R expressed gratitude to Karnataka Bank for the opportunity to contribute to several strategic HR initiatives during his tenure.





He specifically referred to work undertaken on the bank’s “Redesign of the Performance Management Framework”, describing it as a key organisational initiative.





According to the filing, he expressed confidence that the systems and interventions introduced during the transformation process would continue delivering long-term value for the organisation.





The outgoing HR chief also committed to ensuring a smooth transition process and handover of ongoing HR interventions before his departure.





Despite requesting early relief due to personal circumstances, he reportedly assured management that continuity and operational stability within the HR function would be maintained during the transition period.





Senior management changes remain under focus





Leadership changes in banking sector HR functions have gained increasing importance as lenders continue adapting to digital transformation, regulatory demands and evolving workforce expectations.





Human resources leadership roles within banks have also become more central to:





Organisational restructuring

Talent acquisition and retention

Leadership development

Performance management systems

Employee productivity initiatives





Karnataka Bank’s latest disclosure reflects the growing regulatory emphasis on transparency around senior management changes within listed financial institutions.





The bank has not yet announced a successor for the CHRO position.





As banks continue modernising internal systems and workforce structures, leadership transitions within HR and organisational functions are expected to remain closely watched across the financial sector.