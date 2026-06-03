Korn Ferry appoints Gurprriet Siingh as Senior Partner, Consulting in India

Korn Ferry has appointed Gurprriet Siingh as Senior Partner, Consulting in India, reinforcing its leadership advisory and organisational consulting capabilities in one of its key growth markets.





Announcing the appointment in a company statement, Korn Ferry said Siingh returns to the firm with more than two decades of experience advising leaders and organisations through periods of growth, transition and transformation.





The appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly focusing on leadership alignment, succession planning and top-team effectiveness as they navigate evolving business and talent challenges.





Return to a familiar leadership advisory platform





Before rejoining Korn Ferry, Siingh served as Managing Director at a global executive search firm.





The company noted that he had previously spent more than four years at Korn Ferry, where he was a key member of the leadership team and worked across a range of advisory areas.





His earlier responsibilities included:





Leadership succession planning

Talent management

Organisational culture initiatives

Top-team effectiveness programmes

Leadership advisory engagements





According to Korn Ferry, Siingh has developed a reputation for advising senior leaders and organisations during critical business moments involving growth, organisational change and transformation.





Focus on leadership effectiveness and board advisory





Commenting on the appointment, Navnit Singh, Chairman and Regional Managing Director, Korn Ferry India, said organisations are operating in increasingly complex environments where leadership alignment and executive team effectiveness play a central role in value creation.





He described Siingh as an experienced adviser to boards and chief executives on leadership decisions that influence long-term enterprise outcomes.





The appointment also reflects Korn Ferry's continued focus on helping organisations strengthen leadership capabilities at the highest levels of management.





According to the firm, demand is growing for advisory support in areas such as executive effectiveness, succession readiness and organisational transformation.





Consulting practice strengthens senior leadership bench





Sandeep Bhalla, Senior Partner and Head of Consulting at Korn Ferry India, said organisations are placing greater scrutiny on how leadership teams collaborate, make decisions and lead transformation initiatives.





Bhalla noted that these discussions require both analytical rigour and trusted advisory relationships, adding that Siingh's experience working closely with senior leadership teams makes him a valuable addition to the consulting practice.





He also described the appointment as a reflection of Korn Ferry's continued investment in building its advisory capabilities in India.





Leadership, talent and business outcomes





Speaking on his return to the firm, Siingh said his career has centred on helping organisations navigate growth and transformation challenges while enabling leaders to operate more effectively.





He stated that he has long believed that the quality of leadership conversations within an organisation influences the quality of business outcomes.





Siingh added that Korn Ferry's ability to connect leadership, talent and organisational decisions with broader business ambitions was a key factor behind his decision to return.





Experience spans leadership and organisational development





Beyond his consulting and leadership advisory work, Siingh brings academic and governance experience to the role.





His credentials include:





A certificate in Strategic Human Resource Management from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan

from the A certificate in Organisation Design from IIM Calcutta

from Board membership at the School for Social Entrepreneurs India





The combination of leadership consulting, executive search and organisational advisory experience positions him to work with boards, CEOs and senior leadership teams across a range of industries.





As Indian companies continue to navigate growth, digital transformation and evolving workforce expectations, leadership effectiveness remains a strategic priority. Korn Ferry's latest appointment underscores the increasing importance organisations are placing on executive capability, succession planning and organisational performance.