Leadership
Kotak Life promotes Jimmy Shah to Deputy Vice President – HR
The internal leadership elevation recognises Jimmy Shah's contributions across HR operations, payroll governance and compliance, as Kotak Life continues to strengthen its people processes and workforce capabilities.
Kotak Life Insurance has promoted Jimmy Shah from Assistant Vice President, HR to Deputy Vice President (DVP) – HR Operations, Payroll & Compliances, expanding his leadership responsibilities across key people functions.
The elevation reflects the company's focus on strengthening HR operations, payroll management, compliance frameworks and employee service delivery while recognising internal talent and leadership capability.
In his new role, Shah will oversee critical aspects of HR operations and continue supporting organisational effectiveness through robust governance and workforce processes.
Expanded mandate across HR operations
Over the years, Shah has played a significant role in managing and strengthening several core HR functions at Kotak Life.
His responsibilities have included:
HR operations management
Payroll governance and administration
Statutory and regulatory compliance
Employee service delivery
Compensation management
Process improvement initiatives
The company said his contributions have helped improve operational efficiency and support a growing workforce across multiple locations.
The promotion comes as organisations place greater emphasis on building resilient HR systems capable of supporting workforce growth, compliance requirements and employee experience at scale.
Internal talent takes centre stage
Before his elevation, Shah served as AVP – HR at Kotak Life, where he was involved in managing payroll processes, compliance frameworks and people operations.
His promotion highlights the increasing importance of operational HR leadership in ensuring smooth workforce management, particularly in large and geographically dispersed organisations.
The move also reflects Kotak Life's approach to developing and advancing talent from within the organisation.
Career built on payroll and compliance expertise
Shah brings nearly two decades of experience across HR operations, payroll management and workforce governance.
Prior to joining Kotak Life, he spent more than 11 years at Bestseller India as Payroll Manager. During his tenure there, he managed:
Payroll administration
Compensation management
Employee lifecycle processes
Statutory compliance
Employee onboarding
HR operations
The role enabled him to build expertise in payroll governance, compliance management, compensation benchmarking and process optimisation.
Earlier in his career, Shah worked at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as Senior Payroll Executive, where he gained experience in payroll processing, employee benefits administration, provident fund management and statutory compliance within a large-scale workforce environment.
Focus on operational excellence
Throughout his career, Shah has specialised in HR operations and governance-driven functions that underpin workforce management. His experience spans:
Payroll management
Compensation administration
Statutory compliance
Employee services
Governance frameworks
Workforce operations
Process improvement initiatives
The promotion places him in a position to further strengthen these functions as Kotak Life continues to expand its operations and support a growing customer base.
Supporting a growing insurance business
Kotak Life is among India's leading life insurance companies, offering protection and financial planning solutions across the country.
According to company information, the insurer operates through approximately 350 branches across 152 cities and had covered more than 38 million lives as of 31 December 2025.
As organisations increasingly focus on workforce capability, compliance and operational efficiency, leadership appointments within HR functions are becoming an important part of broader business strategy.
With his expanded mandate, Shah is expected to play a key role in advancing Kotak Life's HR operations framework while supporting the company's long-term growth and people priorities.
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