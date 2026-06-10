Kotak Life promotes Jimmy Shah to Deputy Vice President – HR

Kotak Life Insurance has promoted Jimmy Shah from Assistant Vice President, HR to Deputy Vice President (DVP) – HR Operations, Payroll & Compliances, expanding his leadership responsibilities across key people functions.





The elevation reflects the company's focus on strengthening HR operations, payroll management, compliance frameworks and employee service delivery while recognising internal talent and leadership capability.





In his new role, Shah will oversee critical aspects of HR operations and continue supporting organisational effectiveness through robust governance and workforce processes.





Expanded mandate across HR operations





Over the years, Shah has played a significant role in managing and strengthening several core HR functions at Kotak Life.





His responsibilities have included:





HR operations management

Payroll governance and administration

Statutory and regulatory compliance

Employee service delivery

Compensation management

Process improvement initiatives





The company said his contributions have helped improve operational efficiency and support a growing workforce across multiple locations.





The promotion comes as organisations place greater emphasis on building resilient HR systems capable of supporting workforce growth, compliance requirements and employee experience at scale.





Internal talent takes centre stage





Before his elevation, Shah served as AVP – HR at Kotak Life, where he was involved in managing payroll processes, compliance frameworks and people operations.





His promotion highlights the increasing importance of operational HR leadership in ensuring smooth workforce management, particularly in large and geographically dispersed organisations.





The move also reflects Kotak Life's approach to developing and advancing talent from within the organisation.





Career built on payroll and compliance expertise





Shah brings nearly two decades of experience across HR operations, payroll management and workforce governance.





Prior to joining Kotak Life, he spent more than 11 years at Bestseller India as Payroll Manager. During his tenure there, he managed:





Payroll administration

Compensation management

Employee lifecycle processes

Statutory compliance

Employee onboarding

HR operations





The role enabled him to build expertise in payroll governance, compliance management, compensation benchmarking and process optimisation.





Earlier in his career, Shah worked at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as Senior Payroll Executive, where he gained experience in payroll processing, employee benefits administration, provident fund management and statutory compliance within a large-scale workforce environment.





Focus on operational excellence





Throughout his career, Shah has specialised in HR operations and governance-driven functions that underpin workforce management. His experience spans:





Payroll management

Compensation administration

Statutory compliance

Employee services

Governance frameworks

Workforce operations

Process improvement initiatives





The promotion places him in a position to further strengthen these functions as Kotak Life continues to expand its operations and support a growing customer base.





Supporting a growing insurance business





Kotak Life is among India's leading life insurance companies, offering protection and financial planning solutions across the country.





According to company information, the insurer operates through approximately 350 branches across 152 cities and had covered more than 38 million lives as of 31 December 2025.





As organisations increasingly focus on workforce capability, compliance and operational efficiency, leadership appointments within HR functions are becoming an important part of broader business strategy.





With his expanded mandate, Shah is expected to play a key role in advancing Kotak Life's HR operations framework while supporting the company's long-term growth and people priorities.