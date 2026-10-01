Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anup Kumar Saha as CEO, succeeding Ashok Vaswani

Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Anup Kumar Saha as its next Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, marking a significant leadership transition at India's fourth-largest private sector bank. Saha will succeed Ashok Vaswani, whose term is scheduled to conclude next year.





According to Reuters, Saha has been appointed for a three-year term after receiving approval through the Reserve Bank of India's CEO succession process.





Leadership succession enters final phase





The appointment follows a formal succession exercise under Indian banking regulations, which require lenders to submit at least two candidates for consideration by the banking regulator.





Reuters had previously reported that Kotak Mahindra Bank submitted the names of Anup Kumar Saha and Paritosh Kashyap, both executive directors at the bank, for regulatory approval. The Reserve Bank of India subsequently approved Saha for the top role.





The decision provides clarity on the leadership roadmap at a time when large private lenders are increasingly focused on growth, digital transformation and retail banking expansion.





Experienced banker takes charge





Saha joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2026 after serving as the head of non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance.





He currently oversees the bank's retail banking business, one of the most strategically important segments for growth and customer acquisition.





His appointment brings an executive with extensive experience in consumer finance and retail banking into the chief executive position.





Key facts at a glance:





Anup Kumar Saha appointed as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank

appointed as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank Appointed for a three-year term

Will succeed Ashok Vaswani when his tenure ends next year

when his tenure ends next year Joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2026

Currently leads the bank's retail banking business

Previously headed Bajaj Finance

Appointment follows RBI's approval process for bank CEOs





Growth ambitions remain in focus





Under Ashok Vaswani's leadership, Kotak Mahindra Bank outlined ambitions to become India's third-largest private lender by after-tax profit.





The leadership transition comes as private sector banks compete aggressively for retail customers, deposits and lending opportunities across India's expanding financial services market.





With Saha's experience in retail finance and customer-focused banking businesses, the bank is expected to continue pursuing its growth agenda while strengthening its position in the highly competitive private banking sector.