Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Ashok Vaswani to step down after first term

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Vaswani, will step down after completing his first term, with the board initiating the search for his successor.





In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the bank said Vaswani had informed the board that he did not wish to seek reappointment after his current tenure ends on December 31, 2026, citing personal reasons.





The announcement marks the start of a formal leadership transition at one of India's largest private sector lenders, with the bank confirming that the appointment of a new Managing Director and CEO will be completed within applicable regulatory timelines.





Board begins succession planning





Kotak Mahindra Bank said its board has accepted Vaswani's decision and has already initiated the succession process.





According to the regulatory filing:





Ashok Vaswani will complete his current term on December 31, 2026 .

will complete his current term on . He has decided not to seek reappointment for personal reasons.

for personal reasons. The board has begun the process of appointing a new Managing Director and CEO .

. The appointment will be completed in line with regulatory requirements.





Vaswani joined Kotak Mahindra Bank as Managing Director and CEO on January 1, 2024, bringing decades of international banking experience after senior leadership roles at Barclays and Citigroup.





Transition comes during growth phase





The leadership change comes as Kotak Mahindra Bank works to strengthen growth after emerging from a period of regulatory scrutiny.





Earlier this month, Vaswani told Reuters that the bank was targeting a position as India's third-largest private sector bank by after-tax profit.





His tenure has focused on strengthening the lender's growth strategy while navigating a changing regulatory and competitive environment.





Financial performance remains strong





The succession announcement follows a period of improved financial performance. For the fourth quarter of FY2025-26, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported:





Net profit increased 13% year on year to Rs 4,027 crore.

Growth was supported by stronger lending .

. Lower provisions also contributed to higher profitability.





The results reflected continued business momentum as the bank sought to expand its market position.





Analysts expect focus on long-term successor





Market participants believe the appointment of a credible successor will be important for investor confidence.





According to Reuters, Anand Dama, Executive Director at Nuvama Institutional Equities, said Vaswani's departure after a single term means selecting a strong long-term replacement, either internally or externally, could help reassure investors. He also noted the announcement may trigger a short-term correction in the bank's stock.





Kotak Mahindra Bank shares last closed at Rs 409 on Thursday.





CEO pledges support during transition





In an internal letter to employees, seen by Reuters, Vaswani said he would continue working closely with the chairman and the board throughout the transition period.





He described the months ahead as "some of the most important months in Kotak's journey," signalling his commitment to ensuring an orderly leadership handover before his term concludes.





With more than a year remaining before the transition takes effect, attention will now shift to the bank's succession process and the selection of a leader who can build on its recent growth while guiding the organisation through its next phase.





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