KPMG elevates Saikat Halder to Director – Talent Acquisition

KPMG has elevated Saikat Halder to Director – Talent Acquisition, expanding his leadership responsibilities within the professional services firm. Based in Bengaluru, Halder moves up from his previous position as Senior Associate Director – Talent Acquisition.





The promotion comes after years of experience across talent acquisition, campus and lateral hiring, business HR and workforce strategy. His career has spanned professional services, technology, financial services and recruitment consulting, providing exposure to multiple talent ecosystems.





Promotion builds on long-standing KPMG journey





Halder's elevation marks another milestone in what has been two separate tenures with KPMG.





Before becoming Director, he served as Senior Associate Director – Talent Acquisition. Earlier in his career, he also held talent acquisition leadership positions at KPMG India, including roles as Associate Director and Manager.





During his earlier stint, he was part of the Global Services Talent Acquisition Leadership team, where he managed campus and lateral hiring across multiple business lines while leading cross-functional recruitment initiatives.





His latest promotion reflects a progression through the firm's talent acquisition leadership structure, supported by experience across workforce planning and recruitment operations.





Experience spans professional services and technology





Between his two chapters at KPMG, Halder joined Atlassian as Campus Recruiting Lead for India and Poland.





The role added international recruitment exposure to his profile and strengthened his experience in managing campus hiring programmes across multiple geographies.





His professional background combines expertise in:





• Talent acquisition strategy

• Campus recruitment

• Lateral hiring

• Workforce planning

• Business HR

• Cross-functional people initiatives

• Recruitment operations





This combination of experiences has enabled him to work across both strategic talent planning and large-scale hiring execution.





Career foundation shaped at PwC and recruitment firms





A significant portion of Halder's HR career was built at PwC, where he held responsibilities across recruitment and business HR functions.





His work included recruitment leadership for the Tax service line and specialised hiring across Audit and Financial Services. He also handled employee relations, performance management, wellbeing initiatives, grievance management and reward and recognition programmes.





These assignments exposed him to broader people management responsibilities beyond recruitment, helping build a more comprehensive HR perspective.





Before moving into senior talent leadership roles, Halder worked with:





• ManpowerGroup

• INX Services

• Ma Foi





Across these organisations, he gained experience in banking, financial services, telecom and global services hiring. His responsibilities covered executive and mid-level recruitment, client relationship management and end-to-end recruitment delivery.





Academic background and leadership expertise





Halder holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) in Human Resource and Marketing from the Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management (IISWBM).





His professional experience now spans multiple dimensions of talent management, including recruitment strategy, employer branding, campus engagement and business-facing HR collaboration.





Key areas of expertise include:





• Talent acquisition leadership

• Campus hiring

• Lateral recruitment

• HR business partnering

• Employee relations

• Workforce strategy

• Recruitment delivery

• Stakeholder management





Talent remains central to professional services growth





For professional services firms, talent acquisition continues to play a critical role in supporting client demand, capability building and business expansion.





KPMG's decision to elevate Halder comes at a time when organisations are balancing specialised hiring needs with evolving workforce expectations and competitive talent markets.





With experience across professional services, technology and recruitment consulting, Halder brings a broad talent perspective to his expanded mandate. His promotion positions him to contribute to KPMG's ongoing efforts to attract, develop and scale talent across its business operations.