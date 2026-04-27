Kriti Sanon steps down as Hyphen CCO after leading brand since its 2023 launch

Kriti Sanon has stepped down from her role as Chief Customer Officer at Hyphen, the company said in an Instagram post, triggering questions over her continued association with the business.





The brand confirmed that Sanon is no longer serving as CCO but did not clarify whether she has fully exited or retains any ongoing involvement.



Sanon launched Hyphen in July 2023 on her 33rd birthday, positioning the venture as a personal entrepreneurial milestone and introducing it through social media. According to information on the company’s website, the brand operates in the affordable beauty segment, with products priced between ₹449 and ₹649.





Her exit marks a shift from the brand’s founder-led operational phase, though the company has not outlined any changes to its leadership structure beyond the CCO role.





Growth trajectory remains strong





Hyphen has reported rapid expansion since launch. According to Mint, co-founder and chief executive Tarun Sharma said the company reached ₹400 crore in revenue within two years.





The brand also built a strong consumer base, with around 60% repeat customers, and expanded from 1 million to 4 million users within a year. Its distribution footprint now covers more than 19,000 pin codes, driven by category expansion, distribution strategy and data-led product development, Sharma said.





Speculation around next steps





The announcement has prompted widespread reaction on social media, with users speculating about the reasons behind Sanon’s exit. Some linked the move to promotional activity for her upcoming film Cocktail 2, while others questioned whether structural changes such as a potential acquisition could be underway.





The company has not commented on these developments.





Hyphen’s next phase will be closely watched as it continues to scale in a competitive beauty market.





Sanon’s departure from an executive role introduces uncertainty around her future involvement, even as the brand’s growth trajectory and consumer traction remain strong.