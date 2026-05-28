Leadership
L&T Finance formally recognises CHRO as senior management personnel
The move brings HR leadership into L&T Finance’s formal senior management structure as financial firms place greater emphasis on governance, workforce strategy and organisational capability.
L&T Finance has formally classified its Chief Human Resources Officer, Shatabdi Basu Gupta, as Senior Management Personnel, strengthening the visibility of HR leadership within the company’s executive governance framework.
The classification became effective from May 27, 2026, following approval by the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee during a meeting held the same day, according to a regulatory disclosure filed under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.
The move comes at a time when financial services firms are increasingly positioning HR leadership closer to strategic business decision-making as organisations navigate digital transformation, talent competition and evolving regulatory expectations.
Governance framework expands HR leadership role
According to the company disclosure, the decision was approved during the Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting that began at 11:15 am and concluded at 1:25 pm on May 27.
The company informed stock exchanges that the classification was made in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI regulations and the SEBI master circular issued in January 2026.
While the filing did not involve a new appointment, it formally categorised the CHRO role within the company’s senior management structure.
Key details disclosed by the company include:
- Shatabdi Basu Gupta classified as Senior Management Personnel
- Effective date: May 27, 2026
- Approval granted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
- Disclosure made under SEBI listing regulations
The company stated that appointment term details were not applicable for this categorisation exercise.
Veteran HR executive brings over 27 years of experience
Shatabdi Basu Gupta brings more than 27 years of experience across human resources leadership, organisational design and workforce strategy.
Before joining L&T Finance, she spent a significant part of her career at Larsen & Toubro Limited, where she handled multiple leadership assignments across HR functions.
Her most recent role at the engineering and infrastructure major was as Head of Human Resources for L&T’s Transportation Infrastructure Independent Company.
According to the company profile shared in the disclosure, her previous responsibilities included:
- Establishing HR business partnering frameworks
- Leading compensation and benefits functions
- Developing HR strategy and governance systems
- Supporting organisational design initiatives
- Driving operational efficiency through HR processes
The filing also noted her experience in implementing HR analytics and organisational development initiatives.
Financial sector sharpens focus on people governance
The formal recognition of HR leadership within senior management structures reflects a wider shift underway across India’s financial services sector.
Banks, NBFCs and fintech firms are increasingly treating workforce strategy, succession planning and organisational capability as board-level priorities as competition intensifies for digital and specialised talent.
Industry experts say governance expectations around executive accountability have also expanded following tighter disclosure norms and growing investor scrutiny around leadership structures.
At the same time, HR functions within large financial institutions are taking on broader responsibilities linked to workforce transformation, skills development, leadership pipelines and culture management during periods of rapid operational change.
Educational and professional background
According to the disclosure, Shatabdi Basu Gupta began her career with Torrent Pharmaceuticals before moving into broader HR leadership roles.
Her educational credentials include:
- Postgraduate degree in Economics from the University of Hyderabad
- Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management from Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi
- Certified Organisation Development practitioner from the NTL Institute, USA
- Accredited administrator of the MBTI psychometric assessment
The company highlighted her experience in leading diverse teams and building governance frameworks aligned with long-term organisational goals.
As financial institutions continue reshaping operating models around technology, compliance and workforce agility, the elevation of HR leadership into formal senior management structures is increasingly becoming part of broader corporate governance and transformation priorities.
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