L&T Finance formally recognises CHRO as senior management personnel

L&T Finance has formally classified its Chief Human Resources Officer, Shatabdi Basu Gupta, as Senior Management Personnel, strengthening the visibility of HR leadership within the company’s executive governance framework.





The classification became effective from May 27, 2026, following approval by the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee during a meeting held the same day, according to a regulatory disclosure filed under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.





The move comes at a time when financial services firms are increasingly positioning HR leadership closer to strategic business decision-making as organisations navigate digital transformation, talent competition and evolving regulatory expectations.





Governance framework expands HR leadership role





According to the company disclosure, the decision was approved during the Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting that began at 11:15 am and concluded at 1:25 pm on May 27.





The company informed stock exchanges that the classification was made in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI regulations and the SEBI master circular issued in January 2026.





While the filing did not involve a new appointment, it formally categorised the CHRO role within the company’s senior management structure.





Key details disclosed by the company include:





Shatabdi Basu Gupta classified as Senior Management Personnel

classified as Senior Management Personnel Effective date: May 27, 2026

Approval granted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Disclosure made under SEBI listing regulations





The company stated that appointment term details were not applicable for this categorisation exercise.





Veteran HR executive brings over 27 years of experience





Shatabdi Basu Gupta brings more than 27 years of experience across human resources leadership, organisational design and workforce strategy.





Before joining L&T Finance, she spent a significant part of her career at Larsen & Toubro Limited, where she handled multiple leadership assignments across HR functions.





Her most recent role at the engineering and infrastructure major was as Head of Human Resources for L&T’s Transportation Infrastructure Independent Company.





According to the company profile shared in the disclosure, her previous responsibilities included:





Establishing HR business partnering frameworks

Leading compensation and benefits functions

Developing HR strategy and governance systems

Supporting organisational design initiatives

Driving operational efficiency through HR processes





The filing also noted her experience in implementing HR analytics and organisational development initiatives.





Financial sector sharpens focus on people governance





The formal recognition of HR leadership within senior management structures reflects a wider shift underway across India’s financial services sector.





Banks, NBFCs and fintech firms are increasingly treating workforce strategy, succession planning and organisational capability as board-level priorities as competition intensifies for digital and specialised talent.





Industry experts say governance expectations around executive accountability have also expanded following tighter disclosure norms and growing investor scrutiny around leadership structures.





At the same time, HR functions within large financial institutions are taking on broader responsibilities linked to workforce transformation, skills development, leadership pipelines and culture management during periods of rapid operational change.





Educational and professional background





According to the disclosure, Shatabdi Basu Gupta began her career with Torrent Pharmaceuticals before moving into broader HR leadership roles.





Her educational credentials include:





Postgraduate degree in Economics from the University of Hyderabad

Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management from Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi

Certified Organisation Development practitioner from the NTL Institute, USA

Accredited administrator of the MBTI psychometric assessment





The company highlighted her experience in leading diverse teams and building governance frameworks aligned with long-term organisational goals.





As financial institutions continue reshaping operating models around technology, compliance and workforce agility, the elevation of HR leadership into formal senior management structures is increasingly becoming part of broader corporate governance and transformation priorities.